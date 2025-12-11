Anaheim names Manuel Cid next police chief amid tensions over officer shooting

Manuel Cid’s appointment follows the retirement of Anaheim Police Chief Rick Armendariz, who announced his departure in July from the department following two years on the job.

After an extensive search, Anaheim leaders appointed Manuel Cid as the city’s next police chief, the third person to helm the position in as many years.

Cid currently serves as Glendale’s police chief, a position he has held since 2023. Prior to that, he led the Culver City Police Department as its chief, from 2020 to 2023.

On Tuesday, the Anaheim City Council approved an employment agreement with Cid that will pay him a base salary of roughly $390,000 annually.

Advertisement

“We’re paying him what we need to pay him,” said Councilmember Natalie Meeks. “Yes, it’s a lot of money, but it is a big job, and we want to make sure that we have the best police chief as possible to represent our city.”

A bilingual, first generation Cuban American, Cid’s appointment follows the retirement of Anaheim Police Chief Rick Armendariz, 53, who announced his departure in July from the department following two years on the job.

Though a 6% longevity pay clause for 20 years of law enforcement experience was removed from Cid’s proposed employment agreement, bonuses for his graduation from the FBI National Academy and possession of an executive post certificate will boost his salary by 12% to roughly $435,000 per year.

Armendariz earned $367,000 in overseeing a staff of 450 employees before deciding to retire.

Mayor Ashleigh Aitken raised key questions about Cid’s proposed salary and its potential impact.

“Are there any compaction issues that we are going to have to look at, given the heightened salary range we are doing for the new chief?” she asked.

“We don’t have a compaction policy at this point in time,” said Linda Andal, human resources director. “With the police chief position, the only compaction that would exist is with the city manager, because it is a position that reports directly to the city manager.”

Anaheim City Manager Jim Vanderpool currently earns $387,000, which would be less than Cid, and is likely to see his salary increase as the police chief’s supervisor.

Vanderpool told the council that Anaheim offered 10% more in pay than Glendale during negotiations to entice Cid to take the job.

Aside from salary considerations, Cid is poised to lead a department that has come under criticism from some residents and activists after a contentious police shooting on Dec. 6 led to the death of 19-year-old Alberto Arzola in a Latino neighborhood near the Anaheim Packing District.

The shooting occurred after Anaheim PD gang unit officers attempted to contact a group of people in the neighborhood who ran toward a nearby home, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

Officers tried to arrest Arzola when a struggle occurred, authorities said. Under state law, body camera footage is required to be released within 45 days, but Anaheim PD is reportedly working to release video much sooner.

Protesters in the audience at Tuesday’s council meeting held up a banner that read “Stolen Lives” and featured photos of people killed by law enforcement officers. At one point, Aitken called for a recess after one of the activists did not immediately leave when their speaking time ended.

Councilmember Carlos Leon asked Cid for his thoughts on building community relationships “in a potentially difficult moment” for for Anaheim.

“The success of any local law enforcement organization is going to be largely predicated on how well we build trust and foster trust with the community we have,” Cid replied. “As a police chief, I’ve got to be the face of that.”

Councilmembers unanimously voted 7-0 to appoint Cid as Anaheim’s next police chief. He will report to work on Dec. 29.

Community meeting planned

The Anaheim Police Department on Wednesday released a photo of a loaded assault-style firearm it said had been recovered next to Arzola during the incident. A community meeting that had been scheduled for that night at the Native American United Methodist Church was canceled and moved to Council Chambers in City Hall on Monday at 6:30 p.m.