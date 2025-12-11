Big food and big fun for the holidays at Knott’s

Knott’s Merry Farm is all done up for the holidays with decor, shows and lots of new food, including some extra-large shareable items at Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant.

For one, there’s the rather impressive Roofus sandwich that’s big enough to feed four or five people. It’s comprised of fried chicken patties, slaw and garlic aioli on a giant brioche bun.

“We really wanted to wow people,” said Executive Chef Tre Hardy. “We really wanted to have something that people don’t see everywhere else. … This is an idea that one of our people came up with and we just built on it as a team. I think we were all wowed by it so we thought everybody else would be too.”

According to Hardy, the shareable offerings — including a turkey club “jumbowich” — at Mrs. Knott’s restaurant range from $40 to $50 and are served with a large salad.

Mrs. Knott’s is just part of the festive food picture. The Knott’s Merry Farm food lineup includes about 75 new items, Hardy said. But there is at least one returning favorite: a turkey corn dog with a stuffing crust and boysenberry mustard.

“We try not to repeat as much as possible,” he said. “We try to really come up with new things and be innovative.”

Beyond food, Merry Farm, which runs through Jan. 4, has a full entertainment lineup, including a nightly ‘Tis the Season Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, featuring a brand-new 50-foot Christmas tree, according to Production Manager Christopher Do.

The Birdcage Theater offers two Christmas classics, “A Calico Christmas Carol” and “The Gift of the Magi, 1885.”

Santa Claus is joined onstage with a multitude of characters during “Home for the Holidays” at Knott’s Merry Farm. (Jessica Peralta)

“Home for the Holidays” returns to the Calico Mine Stage and the popular “Snoopy’s Night Before Christmas” is in the Walter Knott Theater. The “Snow and Glow” show brightens the evenings with fake snow and twinkling lights in Ghost Town. The live music lineup includes Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies, Fireman’s Duo, Wandering Wranglers, Junio, Stone Soul and more.

“Christmas and the holidays are such a timeless and cherished part of the year,” Do said. “We look at the shows our guests love year after year and explore how we can add new elements or make small changes to elevate the experience — keeping guests entertained and happy. Knott’s has become a holiday tradition for families near and far, from our iconic ice shows to spectacular musical performances.”

He said each show offers something special.

Knott’s “Snoopy’s Night Before Christmas” features some aerial acrobatics. (Jessica Peralta)

“From an aerialist soaring above the audience in ‘Snoopy’s Night Before Christmas’ to hearing Scrooge deliver his iconic ‘Bah Humbug’ in ‘A Calico Christmas Carol,’ all of the shows bring something unique for our guests,” he said. “For me, ‘Home for the Holidays’ holds a special place. It follows the Harper family as they prepare for the season, offering a warm, hometown Christmas feel right in the bustling heart of Southern California.”

Merchandise also plays a large role for the holidays at Knott’s Berry Farm.

James Kearns-Heath, manager of the merchandise department, said there are about 20 new items offered for sale this year, including a new light-up, interactive toy.

“This is my favorite,” he said. “So it produces bubbles, right? It is fun for kids to carry around the park. We also have different props located around the park that you can activate and they’ll blow bubbles out. You can tag other guests and the lighting will change … but the coolest feature [is that you can] actually change the lighting and coloring of some of our attractions.”

He said guests can click the toy next to sensors in the park to change colors for the Supreme Scream tower, Calico Mine Ride and the iconic K that’s at the top of the Sky Cabin.

“So really, really neat toy,” he said.

Rounding out the Merry season is the special Christmas jam.

“Only comes out at Christmas time,” Kearns-Heath said. “It’s a wonderful blend. It’s our cranberries, raspberries, orange peel pear, spices. It’s like Christmas in a jar.”