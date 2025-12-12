Bardega neighborhood bar and market brings ’70s vibe to Laguna Hills

Bardega is a neighborhood bar.

It is also an eclectic restaurant and curated market, but for business partners Cory Danger and Matt Sharp, along with chefs Ted Fleury and Kiel Anderson, it is their local watering hole, as it’s situated near their South Orange County homes.

“We are just happy to be opening a restaurant in our neighborhood,” said Fleury. “I live about a mile down the road.”

Bardega is both a bar and curated bodega in Laguna Hills. (Courtesy of Bardega)

Advertisement

Located off Alicia Parkway in Laguna Hills, Bardega held a soft opening Friday. Its name is a combination of the words “bar” and “bodega,” and the space is split into two connected sides. One area has a brick wall facade with an awning and signage reminiscent of a New York City-style bodega.

Inside, customers will find a curated collection of wine and beer, sold as singles for mixing and matching, and grab-and-go prepared foods made in the Bardega kitchen along with other necessities one would expect to find at a corner store.

“Yes, we are going to have lotto tickets, nicotine products, cellphone chargers, candies, gum; it is a real working market,” Sharp said.

On the other side, guests walk into a bar and restaurant modeled after dive bars of the past. Wood-paneled walls, Miller Lite signs, stained glass lampshades and low lighting feel familiar and comforting in a way that’s reminiscent of the ’70s.

Bardega in Laguna Hills offers a customizable bar experience with classic ’70s vibe, modeled after dive bars of old. (Courtesy of Bardega)

But unlike most local watering holes, Bardega offers a customizable drinking experience with cocktails available in full-spirit, low-ABV or non-alcoholic versions.

“We really wanted a place to showcase things that we enjoy, in a way that everyone can enjoy them,” said Danger.

Cocktails like the Midori sour are updated with house-made ingredients like fresh honeydew juice and yuzu lemon, so the drink tastes more sophisticated than the sticky sweet cocktail you loved back in college.

For those in the mood for a dessert cocktail, the spiked root beer float is one option. It’s made with root beer reduction, Kentucky bourbon, vanilla cream and finished with chocolate bitters.

Diners are greeted at Bardega with popcorn, just like the standard dive bar fare, only dusted with a flavorful umami spice. (Courtesy of Bardega)

Diners are greeted with a plastic red basket filled with popcorn, just like any good dive bar might offer, but this snack is freshly popped and dusted with flavorful umami spice.

Starters include pickled eggs, with escabeche (pickled jalapeños), onions and carrots typically found in the salsa bars of Southern California taquerias, and shrimp cocktail served with the house spiced cocktail sauce.

When it comes to entrees, the kitchen looks to the past again with meals like meatloaf with a sweet and tangy ketchup glaze that’s plated with mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables, or mushroom pot pie, a vegetarian take on a classic.

“This food is vintage, with a great modern flair to it,” said Anderson, who is also a Food Network “Chopped” champion.

Hot dogs are also on the menu, like the Danger Dog — wrapped in bacon like the classic Southern California street dog found outside bars and music venues, topped with pico de gallo, roasted onions, ketchup, mustard, mayo and chicharrones for crunch.

Or, consider the Chicago Red Hot, with its yellow mustard, diced onions, sweet relish, pickle spear, sliced tomato and, of course, sport peppers. All-beef franks can be subbed for a vegan dog too, another customizable option Bardega hopes will contribute to creating a place where well-made, nostalgic food and drink is available to everyone.

Chicken wings served up with a cold cocktail at Bardega in Laguna Hills. (Courtesy of Bardega)

“Is a hot dog ever going to be super healthy? No,” said Danger. “But can we use the best ingredients to make it better than the rest? Yes.”

As Bardega prepared to open, its Instagram account posted polls asking which aspect of the new concept people were most excited about — the bar, the market, the menu or the vibe? The team hopes everyone can find something to enjoy.

In coming weeks, as the business gets underway, guests can also look forward to specials and surprises, Sharp said. In the new year, when people often take a break from imbibing, Bardega’s non-alcoholic menu can really get an opportunity to shine.

“We are going to go nuts for dry January,” said Sharp.

Bardega is located at 24781 Alicia Pky., Suite A, in Laguna Hills. For reservations, call (949) 484-9980.