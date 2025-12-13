Irvine Fine Arts Center’s ‘Swing Shift’ explores labor in its many forms

Molly Schulman’s “All My Ideas” is part of her Anec-notes project, on display as part of the “Swing Shift” exhibition at the Irvine Fine Arts Center.

Many of the modern conveniences and luxuries we enjoy are the product of unseen labor. A well-manicured lawn. An Amazon package delivered directly to our doorstep. An expertly prepared martini.

The Irvine Fine Arts Center’s latest interdisciplinary exhibition, “Swing Shift,” on display now through Jan.17, contemplates the nature and underpinnings of labor through the eyes of artists Anthony Almendárez, Francis Almendárez, Stephen Anderson, Jesus Cortez, Jessica Pons, Christy Roberts Berkowitz, Elena Roznovan, Molly Schulman and Elise Vazelakis.

“I wanted to curate an exhibition with a theme that everybody can relate to, and I wanted to approach the subject of labor in a more expansive way,” said Virginia Arce, the center’s exhibitions program coordinator.

Stephen Anderson explores time and the human experience with his “text clocks” project in the exhibition “Swing Shift.” (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The show opens with works from Los Angeles-based Molly Schulman, who examines the work undertaken by artists before they even begin to create their art. Schulman’s pieces depict notebook paper and lined yellow legal pad pages filled with handwritten lists and creative ideas.

“The labor of an artist is very important but also a mysterious process, unless you have had the opportunity to be in an artist’s studio or have had a conversation with someone who is pursuing and idea and seeing it through,” said Arce.

Schulman’s 2025 work, “I will make boring art,” depicts a large scale sheet of paper that has the appearance of having been ripped out of a spiral bound notebook, bearing the title phrase written in cursive over and over for several lines, then expanding into more lofty ambitions like, “I will make the most boring art.” It illustrates the kind of daydreaming that can lead to a brilliant idea.

Molly Schulman’s “I Will Make Boring Art” is part of her Anec-notes project, part of the “Swing Shift” exhibition at the Irvine Fine Arts Center. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A series of black-and-white photographs from the award-winning Jesus Cortez, an artist and poet, focuses on the labor of his day job as a landscaper. A photo of an abandoned lawnmower, titled “Las Maquinas,” suggests the absence of labor, perhaps serving as a stark reminder of what a lack of an immigrant workforce might look like as ramped-up deportations continue throughout the United States.

Another 2025 piece, “The Hero We Need,” shows a young man standing on the flatbed of a truck loaded with gardening equipment and tools, brandishing a saw used for tree trimming like a solider heading into battle.

“During the [exhibition’s] opening reception, we had a really beautiful poetry reading from Jesus inspired by these works,” Arce said.

From expert weaver Elise Vazelakis, there are selections from her series titled “Driving With My Eyes Closed.” Using modern materials that signify consumption, such as plastic packing envelopes, the artist weaves intricately twisted sculptures.

Photographer Jessica Pons’ “A Lifetime of Service” series features intimate portraits of career service works in famed Southern California restaurants like Canter’s and Pacific Dining Car.

Elise Vazelakis’s using expert weaving skills to create sculptures using Amazon packaging material is part of her “Driving with my Eyes Closed” project, on display at the Irvine Fine Arts Center in Irvine. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

‘Splinters’

“Swing Shift” is coupled with a solo presentation of video and ceramic works by Costa Mesa-based artist, Alisa Ochoa, titled “Splinters.”

In the multi-media show, the Thai-Mexican artist and educator works through the recent deaths of her parents, using her father’s beloved 1979 Camaro Berlinetta as the centerpiece.

“There are a lot of really beautiful gestures in this exhibition,” Arce said, noting tiles Ochoa created that are imprints of her childhood home.

A ceramic pigeon created by artist Alisa Ochoa appears at the Irvine Fine Arts Center as part of a solo presentation, “Splinters.” (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

A short film that features the Berlinetta and, in some parts, stars Ochoa’s own son, splices images of children playing and flocks of pigeons flying high into an overcast sky. It touches on the car Ochoa and her siblings joked was her father’s real baby, but also makes reference to a pigeon watching over a nest of eggs that the artist once chanced upon during a critical time of grieving.

Ceramics are a favored medium for Ochoa, and along with the relief tiles, there are ceramic tree-shaped air fresheners that hang from the ceiling in scents like “Mourning Fresh” and “Camaro Breeze.”

Alisa Ochoa’s hanging ceramic piece “Camaro Breeze” is a nod to the dashboard air fresheners and a reminder of her being a child riding in her late father’s car. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

On Jan. 17, Ochoa will lead a walkthrough of the exhibition during a closing reception, giving insight into her work and how it has helped her grieve and heal.

Arce said Irvine Fine Arts is always grateful to be a free public space to showcase art for the community.

“We all benefit from artistic work, whether that is something we are streaming or a beautiful designed piece or even food,” said Arce. “There is artwork in all of it.”