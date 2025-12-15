Dana Point French-Continental restaurant announces closure after 24 years

Gemmell’s Restaurant in Dana Point’s last day of service will be New Year’s Eve.

Dana Point’s old-school French-Continental establishment Gemmell’s Restaurant announced it will close on New Year’s Eve, after nearly 24 years in business in Dana Point Harbor.

“Saying goodbye is never easy,” chef and owner Byron Gemmell said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing one last meal with each of you.”

Gemmell and his wife Barbara Tagudar-Gemmell first opened the restaurant in 2001. It became a local favorite known for innovative dishes like roast duck served in a dark rum and banana liquor reduction sauce, accompanied with a caramelized banana.

Advertisement

Gemmell’s Restaurant serves French-Continental cuisine in Dana Point. (Courtesy of Gemmell’s Restaurant)

The Gemmell family also expressed gratitude to Burnham-Ward Properties, responsible for stewarding the Dana Point Harbor’s commercial core — the area’s retail, restaurants and offices — as one-third of Dana Point Harbor Partners.

“We appreciate the heartfelt support of our beloved patrons who’ve kept us going, and the Burnham-Ward Properties team’s efforts to help us close on our own terms, in our time,” Gemmell said.

Their statement also thanked the restaurant’s staff.

“We could not have made it this far without the tremendous dedication of our humble and loyal employees, many of whom have spent more than a decade of their careers with us,” Tagudar-Gemmell said in a statement. “We cannot possibly convey our true gratitude for our team including Edgar, Julian, Jovanni and Kevin.”

Gemmell began his culinary career as busboy in the 1970s, eventually working his way up to the kitchen, learning French cuisine under the direction of Jean Bertranou’s L’Ermitage in Beverly Hills. He went on to work at other locally renowned establishments like the Cellar and Ambrosia. At Gemmell’s Restaurant, he and his wife weathered challenges in the industry and unprecedented events like 9/11 and COVID-19. Now, the couple said, is the right time to close the doors.

Dec. 31, 2025 will be Gemmell’s Restaurant’s last day of service in Dana Point. (Courtesy of Gemmell’s Restaurant)

“After dedicating more than half a century to the restaurant industry, building our own business more than once, and serving the community of Dana Point, we are ready to embrace our next chapter,” Tagudar-Gemmell said. “We look forward to seeing what retirement holds for us.”

Gemmell will officially close on Dec. 31 and until then will offer lunch service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Gemmell’s Restaurant is located at 34471 Golden Lantern in Dana Point. For reservations, call (949) 234 - 0064 or visit gemmellrestaurant.com

