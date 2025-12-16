South Coast Repertory taps playwright to shape Christmas future

At a recent performance of South Coast Repertory’s production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” the theater company revealed plans for the play’s Christmas future.

SCR’s artistic director, David Ivers, and managing director Suzanne Appel announced the commissioning of playwright Amy Freed to write a fresh adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” for South Coast Repertory.

“An SCR legacy playwright of international acclaim, Amy Freed is the perfect choice to adapt SCR’s next iteration of Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday masterpiece,” Ivers said.

The repertory’s “A Christmas Carol” has become a beloved local holiday tradition, welcoming nearly 15,000 theatergoers annually. The current Jerry Patch adaptation celebrates its 45th anniversary in Costa Mesa this year. The commission of the new version is supported by a 2019 donation from Julianne and George Argyros and the Argyros Family Foundation, which was made to commemorate the play’s 40th year. The COVID pandemic delayed the initial development, but Ivers and Freed will now come together to create a version the two collaborators promise will honor the original while infusing a new, lively spirit to the story.

Richard Soto and Richard Doyle in South Coast Repertory’s production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” (Scott Smeltzer)

Additionally, there are plans to give theatergoers the opportunity to attend readings of the work while it’s in progress and offer feedback.

“In developing a new production, we plan to include our most important collaborator of all — our audiences — keeping the experience true to Dickens’ classic novel and making it contemporary for today’s audiences,” Appel said.

Freed was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for her 1997 play “Freedomland,” which made its world premiere at the Costa Mesa theater. She also wrote “The Beard of Avon,” “Safe in Hell,” ”You, Nero,” “Shrew!” and “The Monster Builder.” She is a recipient of the Charles MacArthur Award, the New York Art’s Club Joseph Kesselring Award and a two-time winner of the L.A. Critic’s Circle Award for Best New Play.

“I have known Amy for many years, acted in her shows and found her love for ‘A Christmas Carol’ inspiring,” Ivers said. “Audiences can expect a production faithful to Dickens and aided by SCR’s excellent roster of artists and exceptional execution of design. And, I promise snow!”

SCR awarded Freed the Steinberg Commission in Playwriting, which she will use to write the new adaptation of Dickens’ holiday tale, her seventh commission for SCR.

Until the premiere of the new version, SCR continues to present Patch’s adaptation, directed by Hisa Takakuwa. On stage now through Dec. 28, the production is accompanied by festive holiday activities in the SCR lobby.

On Dec. 17, 18, 22 and 23, the audience can visit with Santa Claus in the lobby from 6:30 to 7 pm. On Dec. 20, a live performance from the Handbell Carolers will take place on Ela’s Terrace at 1:30 p.m. and on Dec. 21, Holiday Jazz with Debbi Ebert will perform at 3 p.m. in the SCR lobby. There is a hot chocolate bar and specialty holiday cocktails available for purchase at every performance.

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” is being performed on the Segerstrom Stage now through Dec. 28 at South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tickets, which start at $62, are available at scr.org.

