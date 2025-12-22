A plate of sea bass at the Bungalow, one of the restaurants participating in the return of Newport Beach Restaurant Week.

After a four-year hiatus, Newport Beach Restaurant Week will return in 2026. Presented by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, the 11-day, citywide, culinary event will highlight Newport Beach’s dining destinations.

“We have so many fine restaurants in the city that deserve to be showcased,” Steve Rosansky, president of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

Beginning Jan. 15 and continuing through Jan. 25, more than 40 Newport Beach restaurants will offer exclusive multi-course lunch and dinner prix fixe menus at varying prices, starting at $25.

“Restaurant Week is the perfect way to introduce diners to restaurants they might not have tried at price points that won’t break the bank or put a dent in your wallet,” Rosansky said.

Diners can look forward to special menus from Louie’s by the Bay, Avila’s El Ranchito, Bayside Restaurant, A Crystal Cove, Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens, Cappy’s Café, Gelatissimo, Lighthouse Newport Beach, the Bungalow, Five Crowns, Luke’s Lobster and Whaler Newport Beach.

Bayside Restaurant’s Ōra King salmon, included on the Newport Beach Restaurant Week menu. (Courtesy of Newport Beach Restaurant Week)

The Bungalow, known for its steak and seafood dishes, will offer a $60 three-course dinner with an array of options, including eight entrées to choose from, ranging from prime cut meats like 8-ounce filet mignon with Yukon gold mashed potatoes or slow braised short rib with whipped mashed potatoes and broccolini and ocean fare like lobster pot pie with sautéed Maine lobster and vegetables in sherry lobster cream sauce or Chilean sea bass with coconut rice and stir-fried vegetables.

At Bayside Restaurant, a three-course dinner priced at $60 will include a choice of starter, such as Caesar salad, roasted beet salad with whipped California goat cheese and aged balsamic reduction, or soup of the day. It’s followed by entrees including braised short rib in red wine herb reduction, Duroc pork chop in grain mustard sauce, Ōra King salmon in saffron soubise with asparagus risotto or Maryland-style crab cakes served with lump blue crab. Things end on a sweet note with a selection from the dessert menu.

Diners looking for a breakfast deal can visit Cappy’s Café for a $25 breakfast menu that pairs a mimosa with any breakfast entree, such as a breakfast burrito, California omelet or cinnamon swirl French toast. Come back for lunch and indulge in a $30 lunch menu with options that include a prime rib melt, Cappy’s club sandwich, a tuna melt, burger, or fish and chips made with fresh swordfish, paired with a 14-ounce draft beer or mimosa.

Rosansky said he hopes the event will help diners discover new neighborhood gems and hidden local favorites.

“We’re excited to bring back Newport Beach Restaurant Week,” he said.

Newport Beach Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 15 through Jan. 25. For a full list of participating restaurants visit RestaurantWeekNB.com.

