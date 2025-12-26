Jackman comes to town, helps raise $6M for Segerstrom arts programs

Australian actor/ singer Hugh Jackman at Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts Candlelight concert on Dec. 5 in Costa Mesa.

Each year, Segerstrom Center for the Arts celebrates the year’s end with an annual Candlelight Concert. The festive event also serves as the performing arts center’s hallmark fundraiser with a world-class performance from a special guest star. Earlier this month, Segerstrom welcomed Hugh Jackman to the stage.

Founded in 1974, the Candlelight Concert has become a philanthropic tradition in Orange County, raising millions over the years to sustain the Center’s programs, such as the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D: Arts School for All Abilities. Past guest performers have included Michael Buble and Sir Elton John.

This year’s event, held Dec. 5 and co-chaired by Jackie Glass and Elizabeth and Bart Asner, raised $6 million for the cause.

Advertisement

“Candlelight is more than an evening of glamour; it’s a celebration of community, creativity and the power of the arts,” Elizabeth Asner said in a statement. “We’re proud to see our philanthropic community come together to support programs that enrich lives across Orange County.”

Hugh Jackman sang a selection of Broadway hits at the Segerstrom Center on Dec. 5 in Costa Mesa. (Todd Rosenberg)

Champagne sabrage (the art of opening a bottle with a sword or saber) and a jazz trio playing holiday classics welcomed guests to the festive affair, ahead of Jackman’s lively performance.

The Australian Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer and actor sang a selection of Broadway hits, taking to the crowd for a rendition of “Ya Got Trouble” from “The Music Man” and engaging audience participation for a rousing version of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” inspired by his new film, “Song Sung Blue,” in which Jackman plays a Neil Diamond impersonator.

The audience was also treated to songs from Jackman’s “Greatest Showman” and “Les Misérables,” as well as Christmas tunes like “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

“From the energizing performance by Hugh Jackman to the energy in the room, the evening truly reflected the spirit and heart of Segerstrom Center,” Glass said.

In addition to his concert performance, Jackman led the third annual Candlelight Master Class the evening before, mentoring six performing arts students from across Orange County.

Hugh Jackman on stage with local performing arts students at Segerstrom Candlelight 2025. (Todd Rosenberg)

Jackman shared a few words about his experience with the students and even invited master class student Isadora Salekfard, of Pacifica Christian High School, on stage for a solo performance of “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman.”

Other master class students included Ava Madison Gray and Jake Villanueva from Orange County School of the Arts, Collin Higgins of Coast High School, Katherine Fernandez of Sunny Hills High School and Peyton Simon, a student at Orange Lutheran High School. Each performed a musical theater song for their peers, teacher and families in the Samueli Theater on Dec. 4, with guidance from Jackman.

Nearly 100 local high school students auditioned for the master class; 41 of those students who were not selected for the coveted six spots joined Jackman on stage as the Candlelight Concert Choir in a moving ensemble performance of “You Will Be Found” from the musical-turned-movie “Dear Evan Hansen.”

“This year’s Candlelight Concert reminds us that the arts connect us all,” Bart Asner said in a statement after the event. “The generosity we witnessed tonight ensures that the Center can continue inspiring future generations.”