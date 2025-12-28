Eat, sip and ring in the new year at one of these 7 Orange County establishments
Is it 2026 yet? As the year speeds to a close, there isn’t much time to finalize New Year’s Eve plans. Make sure you ring in the new year with a full glass (and a full belly) by making reservations at one of these Orange County restaurants. Multi-course menus with indulgent dishes and festive cocktails will make your last meal of 2025 one to remember.
Romantic choice
The Ranch Restaurant and Saloon
1025 E. Ball Rd., Anaheim
(714) 817-4299
theranch.com
The Ranch Restaurant and Saloon in Anaheim has earned a reputation for expertly prepared, large-format steaks and classic American dishes, paired with an impressive wine program stewarded by a staff of 10 sommeliers. The dark wood and low lights make this restaurant a romantic choice for New Year’s Eve.
In lieu of the regular dinner menu, on Dec. 31, the Ranch will serve a curated four-course prix fixe menu, with choices including fried Dungeness stuffed shrimp, 6-ounce A5 Miyazaki Wagyu filet or their signature “Lamb Two Way.” This special one-night-only menu is priced at $200 per person and will be served from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations recommended.
Western bash
Westwood Coast
1870 Harbor Blvd suite L-108, Costa Mesa
(949) 200-9951
westwoodworld.com
Take 2026 by the horns when you ring in the new year at Westwood Coast. This casual steakhouse with live country music at Triangle Square in Costa Mesa is hosting a “Boots, Booze and Ball Drop New Year’s Bash” on Dec. 31. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a dinner reservation provides free entry to the party.
Choose from steak options such as 8-ounce filet mignon, 16-ounce prime rib or 28-ounce Tomahawk prime ribeye. Popular country artists on the bill include Kylie Trout performing at 6 p.m., Coriander taking the stage at 8 p.m. and Ash Easton headlining at 11 p.m.
If you are just looking to join the party, it’s 21+ only after 9 p.m, with general admission tickets starting at $50 on Eventbrite, and VIP tables with bottle service starting at $400.
Vacation ambiance
“Pete’s Christmas Vacation” at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa
21500 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach
(714) 698-1234
hyattregencyhuntingtonbeach.com
Keep the Christmas magic going a little longer at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa, where you can celebrate New Year’s Eve at “Pete’s Christmas Vacation.” Pete’s Sunset Grille is transformed into a seasonal pop-up bar for the holidays with a “Christmas in Paradise” theme (think Santa and surfboards.)
The menu‘s festive dishes include coastal Christmas crab cakes and “bah humbug” green bean fries paired with signature cocktails that bring tiki tidings for one and all. Enjoy the bites and beverages inside immersive holiday décor, and their cozy outdoor igloos, to keep you warm while you chill this New Year’s Eve.
Festive specials
Lorea at Paséa Hotel & Spa
21080 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach
(714) 698-6130
loreahb.com
Lōrea is Paséa Hotel & Spa’s land-to-sea-driven restaurant with waterfront views. For New Year’s Eve, guests can expect festive specials including Santa Barbara uni and caviar service or pistachio-crusted rack of lamb along with new winter dishes, such as warming roasted pumpkin and ginger soup made with Thai curry and served with black forbidden rice.
The Huntington Beach hot spot is situated just below Paséa’s rooftop lounge, Treehouse on PCH, where diners can head after dinner, for drinks and dancing at their annual New Year’s Eve party.
Candlelight and ocean views
Splashes Restaurant at Surf & Sand
1555 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
(949) 376-2779
surfandsandresort.com
Just 25 feet from the beach, Splashes is the seaside signature restaurant at Laguna Beach’s Surf & Sand resort.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve with their coastal four-course dinner menu surrounded by candlelight and ocean views. Priced at $250 per person, the menu can be made even more special with enhancements, with a wine pairing for $60, premium wine pairing for $120, caviar service for $150, or a truffle supplement at market price.
Dinner reservations also include complimentary access to the resort’s exclusive New Year’s Eve Soirée, featuring a live DJ and dance floor.
Moody, with killer playlist
Darkroom
3751 S. Harbor Blvd suite C, Santa Ana
(657) 777-3275
wearedarkroom.com
Darkroom’s innovative food earned the Santa Ana restaurant a spot on the LA Times 101 Best Restaurant list this year. The creative cuisine takes inspiration from Southern California’s culinary landscape with Asian, Mediterranean and Latin influences and the New Year’s Eve menu is no exception.
The six-course menu, priced at $215 per person, includes kanpachi with preserved tomato & lime leaf, comte & ham risotto with black truffle and Wanderer Wagyu grade 5 strip loin. The restaurant is also lit like a concert venue with moody lighting and a killer playlist, which makes Darkroom a great place for your last party of 2025.
Day-long happy hour
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
118 W. Chapman Ave., Orange
(714) 716-1599
bosscatkitchen.com
End 2025 in high spirits at Bosscat Kitchen & Libations. Known for their whiskey library and gastropub-style eats, Bosscat will offer happy hour all day on Dec. 31.
Those looking a special meal to end the year might try the New Year’s Eve dinner for two, priced at $70. Each guest is served a cocktail (or mocktail) along with entree choices, 12-hour beef short rib, spicy rigatoni pasta or juicy bourbon butter chicken, with hot beignets or ube cheesecake for dessert. Reservations recommended.