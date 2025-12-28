Eat, sip and ring in the new year at one of these 7 Orange County establishments

Is it 2026 yet? As the year speeds to a close, there isn’t much time to finalize New Year’s Eve plans. Make sure you ring in the new year with a full glass (and a full belly) by making reservations at one of these Orange County restaurants. Multi-course menus with indulgent dishes and festive cocktails will make your last meal of 2025 one to remember.

Romantic choice

The Ranch Restaurant and Saloon

1025 E. Ball Rd., Anaheim

(714) 817-4299

theranch.com

The Ranch Restaurant and Saloon in Anaheim has earned a reputation for expertly prepared, large-format steaks and classic American dishes, paired with an impressive wine program stewarded by a staff of 10 sommeliers. The dark wood and low lights make this restaurant a romantic choice for New Year’s Eve.

In lieu of the regular dinner menu, on Dec. 31, the Ranch will serve a curated four-course prix fixe menu, with choices including fried Dungeness stuffed shrimp, 6-ounce A5 Miyazaki Wagyu filet or their signature “Lamb Two Way.” This special one-night-only menu is priced at $200 per person and will be served from 5 to 10 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Western bash

Westwood Coast

1870 Harbor Blvd suite L-108, Costa Mesa

(949) 200-9951

westwoodworld.com

Filet mignon at Westwood Coast, which also offers live country music and dancing on New Year’s Eve. (Courtesy of Triangle Square)

Take 2026 by the horns when you ring in the new year at Westwood Coast. This casual steakhouse with live country music at Triangle Square in Costa Mesa is hosting a “Boots, Booze and Ball Drop New Year’s Bash” on Dec. 31. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a dinner reservation provides free entry to the party.

Choose from steak options such as 8-ounce filet mignon, 16-ounce prime rib or 28-ounce Tomahawk prime ribeye. Popular country artists on the bill include Kylie Trout performing at 6 p.m., Coriander taking the stage at 8 p.m. and Ash Easton headlining at 11 p.m.

If you are just looking to join the party, it’s 21+ only after 9 p.m, with general admission tickets starting at $50 on Eventbrite, and VIP tables with bottle service starting at $400.

Vacation ambiance

“Pete’s Christmas Vacation” at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa

21500 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach

(714) 698-1234

hyattregencyhuntingtonbeach.com

Spend NYE in a “snow globe” at Pete’s Christmas Vacation pop-up bar. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa)

Keep the Christmas magic going a little longer at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa, where you can celebrate New Year’s Eve at “Pete’s Christmas Vacation.” Pete’s Sunset Grille is transformed into a seasonal pop-up bar for the holidays with a “Christmas in Paradise” theme (think Santa and surfboards.)

The menu‘s festive dishes include coastal Christmas crab cakes and “bah humbug” green bean fries paired with signature cocktails that bring tiki tidings for one and all. Enjoy the bites and beverages inside immersive holiday décor, and their cozy outdoor igloos, to keep you warm while you chill this New Year’s Eve.

Festive specials

Lorea at Paséa Hotel & Spa

21080 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach

(714) 698-6130

loreahb.com

Ring in the New Year with a festive dining experience at Lorea at Pasea Hotel & Spa. (Victoria Perez)

Lōrea is Paséa Hotel & Spa’s land-to-sea-driven restaurant with waterfront views. For New Year’s Eve, guests can expect festive specials including Santa Barbara uni and caviar service or pistachio-crusted rack of lamb along with new winter dishes, such as warming roasted pumpkin and ginger soup made with Thai curry and served with black forbidden rice.

The Huntington Beach hot spot is situated just below Paséa’s rooftop lounge, Treehouse on PCH, where diners can head after dinner, for drinks and dancing at their annual New Year’s Eve party.

Seared Bristol scallops at Splashes Restaurant in Laguna Beach. (Anthony Secker / Loriant JCR )

Candlelight and ocean views

Splashes Restaurant at Surf & Sand

1555 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

(949) 376-2779

surfandsandresort.com

Just 25 feet from the beach, Splashes is the seaside signature restaurant at Laguna Beach’s Surf & Sand resort.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with their coastal four-course dinner menu surrounded by candlelight and ocean views. Priced at $250 per person, the menu can be made even more special with enhancements, with a wine pairing for $60, premium wine pairing for $120, caviar service for $150, or a truffle supplement at market price.

Dinner reservations also include complimentary access to the resort’s exclusive New Year’s Eve Soirée, featuring a live DJ and dance floor.

Moody, with killer playlist

Darkroom

3751 S. Harbor Blvd suite C, Santa Ana

(657) 777-3275

wearedarkroom.com

Darkroom in Santa Ana will present a multi-course dinner for New Year’s Eve. (Courtesy of Wales Communications)

Darkroom’s innovative food earned the Santa Ana restaurant a spot on the LA Times 101 Best Restaurant list this year. The creative cuisine takes inspiration from Southern California’s culinary landscape with Asian, Mediterranean and Latin influences and the New Year’s Eve menu is no exception.

The six-course menu, priced at $215 per person, includes kanpachi with preserved tomato & lime leaf, comte & ham risotto with black truffle and Wanderer Wagyu grade 5 strip loin. The restaurant is also lit like a concert venue with moody lighting and a killer playlist, which makes Darkroom a great place for your last party of 2025.

Day-long happy hour

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

118 W. Chapman Ave., Orange

(714) 716-1599

bosscatkitchen.com

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations is offering a special dinner for two on New Year’s Eve. (Courtesy of Wales Communications)

End 2025 in high spirits at Bosscat Kitchen & Libations. Known for their whiskey library and gastropub-style eats, Bosscat will offer happy hour all day on Dec. 31.

Those looking a special meal to end the year might try the New Year’s Eve dinner for two, priced at $70. Each guest is served a cocktail (or mocktail) along with entree choices, 12-hour beef short rib, spicy rigatoni pasta or juicy bourbon butter chicken, with hot beignets or ube cheesecake for dessert. Reservations recommended.