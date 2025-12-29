Former member of Stanton City Council pleads guilty to misdemeanor in election

A former Stanton City Council member pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent nomination papers and was placed on informal

probation and ordered to perform 160 hours of community service, according to court records obtained Monday.

Hong Alyce Van, 41, pleaded guilty Dec. 22 to a misdemeanor. In the plea bargain with prosecutors, felony charges of perjury, offering a false or forged document to be filed, registered or record, and not being entitled to vote at an election were dropped.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Steve McGreevy allowed Van to complete the community service in Germany by Dec. 28 of next year, according to court records.

Advertisement

Van was defeated in November of 2024, 59.54% to 40.46%, by Councilman Victor Barrios. She was elected in 2020 to represent District 2.

Prosecutors alleged that less than a year after she was elected, she bought a home in the city’s District 4 and lived there while letting relatives reside in her other home in District 2.

Van also signed paperwork to run for re-election to District 2 despite living in District 4 and not changing her voter registration to reflect her new address and then casting a ballot, prosecutors said.