Advertisement
TimesOC

Former member of Stanton City Council pleads guilty to misdemeanor in election

Hong Alyce Van, 41, pleaded guilty Dec. 22 to a misdemeanor, in a plea deal with prosecutors.
(Getty)
By City News Service

A former Stanton City Council member pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent nomination papers and was placed on informal
probation and ordered to perform 160 hours of community service, according to court records obtained Monday.

Hong Alyce Van, 41, pleaded guilty Dec. 22 to a misdemeanor. In the plea bargain with prosecutors, felony charges of perjury, offering a false or forged document to be filed, registered or record, and not being entitled to vote at an election were dropped.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Steve McGreevy allowed Van to complete the community service in Germany by Dec. 28 of next year, according to court records.

Advertisement

Van was defeated in November of 2024, 59.54% to 40.46%, by Councilman Victor Barrios. She was elected in 2020 to represent District 2.

Prosecutors alleged that less than a year after she was elected, she bought a home in the city’s District 4 and lived there while letting relatives reside in her other home in District 2.

Van also signed paperwork to run for re-election to District 2 despite living in District 4 and not changing her voter registration to reflect her new address and then casting a ballot, prosecutors said.

TimesOC

All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.

Get our free TimesOC newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

More on this Subject

Advertisement