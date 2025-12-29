Muzeo issues open call for artists interested in creating housing murals in Anaheim

The Jamboree Housing development project is slated to turn the former Tampico Motel into a 32-unit permanent supportive housing community. Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center has been contracted to supervise the creation of two murals at the site.

Calling all artists and collectives looking for their first creative project of 2026: Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center, in partnership with Center Housing Partners, is overseeing the development of two new civic art pieces in Anaheim.

The Jamboree Housing development project will transform a former Tampico Motel into a 32-unit permanent supportive housing community, designed to serve at-risk of homelessness youth, ages 18 to 24. The Anaheim City Council approved a cooperation agreement with Jamboree for the project in 2024.

Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center has been contracted to supervise the art project in an effort to guarantee community involvement, artistic excellence and to ensure an understanding of Anaheim’s history is incorporated into the project.

Rendering of Location #2: Wall along West property line, Building 2. (Courtesy of Center Housing Partners)

One mural is planned for an exterior wall along the south property line of what will be Building 1, stretching a height of about 17 feet and a width of about 28 feet. A second exterior wall along the west property line on what will be known as Building 2 has space for a mural about 22 feet in height and 36 feet in width.

Open since 2007, the Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center is a cultural complex in Anaheim housing gallery space and the historic 1908 Carnegie Library building. The Muzeo hosts rotating arts and history exhibitions, like the recent “Lowrider Culture in the United States / Cultura Lowrider en los Estados Unidos” exhibit which focused on the artistry and impact of lowrider culture and iconography.

Muzeo has issued an open call for qualifications, but is not currently requesting artwork, as final artwork design and concept will be determined by community engagement and feedback. Interested artists should reach out to tampico@muzeo.org. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 8.