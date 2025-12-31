Author and restaurant critic Ruth Reichl to discuss latest novel at Laguna Hills event

Bestselling author and food critic Ruth Reichl plans to discuss her latest book, “The Paris Novel,” Jan. 22 at the Laguna Hills Community Center.

The scheduled appearance is 2026’s fist “Slice of Literary Orange,” the county library system’s annual speaker series featuring prominent authors.

Reichel is the former editor of Gourmet magazine and served as restaurant critic for the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times. In addition to numerous memoirs, including “Tender at the Bone: Growing Up at the Table” and “Garlic and Sapphires: The Secret Life of a Critic in Disguise,” she has authored two novels and written and edited cookbooks.

Laurie Ochoa, general manager of food coverage at the Los Angeles Times, will join Reichl — the winner of six James Beard Awards, an annual laurel given to chefs, restaurant owners and food writers — in the Orange County conversation. Newport Beach’s Lido Village Books will offer books for sale.

Set in 1980s, “The Paris Novel” follows a grieving New York book editor who travels to France after her mother’s death. She finds herself transformed by French cuisine, a Dior dress and oysters, among other things. The story is filled with some of Reichl’s most passionate subjects: art, fashion, literature and, of course, food.

Released in 2024, “Paris” became a New York Times bestseller.

“A Slice of Literary Orange” series is partially funded by a state grant and administered by the Orange County Office on Aging. The free-to-attend series brings speakers to libraries and community centers.

The literary salon is designed to promote literacy and reading. “Goosebumps” author R.L. Stine and celebrity chef Roy Choi are among the authors who have participated.

“Ruth Reichl in Conversation with Laurie Ochoa” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Laguna Hills Community Center, 25555 Alicia Parkway . Registration is not required, but early arrival is suggested. For more information, call (714) 566-3072 or email ocpl.programs@occr.ocgov.com

