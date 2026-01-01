Bread fit for a king: rosca de reyes served up in Orange County panderias

Christmas and New Year’s Day may have come and gone, but there is still another holiday to look forward to that includes bread fit for a king — or three.

Three Kings Day, also known as El Día de los Reyes Magos or the Epiphany, falls on Jan. 6, the 12th day of Christmas, marking the day the three wise men (or three kings) arrived to visit baby Jesus in Bethlehem.

The holiday evolved from traditions that originate in medieval Spain and France that were later adopted in Mexico and are prevalent in Latino households today. In honor of the holiday, a rosca de reyes is shared with family and friends.

Roscas de reyes warm and fresh from the oven at Pan Y Cafe in Santa Ana. (Sarah Mosqueda)

The ring-shaped pan dulce is meant to resemble a crown, studded with colorful candied fruit as the jewels. Sometimes spiced with orange zest or star anise, the bread also typically contains another ingredient: a small, plastic “baby Jesus” baked right into the bread.

Whoever is lucky enough to receive the slice that contains the baby is responsible for hosting a party on the second day of February, Candlemas Day or Día de la Candelaria, complete with tamales. The tradition has similarities to New Orleans’ king cake, which more closely associates a version of the bread with Mardi Gras rather than Christmas. Rosca de reyes is as notable as conchas, pan de muerto and bolillos among the baked goods represented in Mexico’s rich bread culture.

In Orange County, local panderias are already baking up roscas de reyes ahead of the holiday and even taking pre-orders. Here are a few places to find the festive bread.

My Panecito

1834B N. Tustin St., Orange

(714) 788-5611, mypanecito.com

My Panecito in Orange offers individual roscas de reyes in flavors like mazapán and strawberry crunch. (Sarah Mosqueda)

My Panecito in Orange is connected to the popular breakfast spot, Loaded Cafe. The pink bakery founded by José Ruiz is behind viral pan dulce moments like the giant concha, served with a punchbowl-sized cup of cafecito. Conchas are topped with Oreo crumbles or stuffed with cookie butter, bringing contemporary culinary trends to conventional Mexican sweet bread. For the new year, My Panecito is offering mini rosca de reyes in three flavors: traditional, strawberry crunch and mazapán (a popular candy make from ground almonds and sugar), priced at $6.25 each and topped with a white plastic “baby Jesus.” A giant, family-size rosca de reyes is also available through pre-order only, for pick up on Jan. 3. The giant ring features mazapán and strawberry crunch crumble and is priced at $58 with a “baby Jesus” included on the side to insert into the bread.

Mercado González Northgate Market

2300 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa

(949) 373-3109, northgatemarket.com

Individually wrapped roscas de reyes sold at Mercado González Northgate Market in Cost Mesa. (Sarah Mosqueda)

The impressive Mercado González Northgate Market in Costa Mesa features multiple food stalls, or puestos, including its own panaderia. An open kitchen behind a glass window allows guests to see directly into the bakery, where bakers roll out fresh bolilos, sugar conchas and decorate tres leches cakes. Trays of pan dulce are replenished throughout the day, ensuring there is always freshly baked bread to be enjoyed. This season, customers will find individually wrapped mini roscas de reyes, striped in red and green and priced at $3.

Pan Y Cafe

324 W. 4th Street, Santa Ana

(714) 486-3163, cafecitocultura.com

Roscas de reyes fresh out of the oven at Pan Y Cafe in Santa Ana. (Sarah Mosqueda)

This modern panaderia opened in downtown Santa Ana earlier this year, a long time ambition of owner Samuel Ruiz, who also operates Café Cultura next door. The bakery prioritizes fresh pan dulce, with conchas served warm and soft in flavors like chocolate, vanilla and matcha. Seasonal mini rosca de reyes are on the menu now, a fluffy ring of anise spiced bread, crusted with jamaica con fresa and candied orange. The mini roscas are available every day this season, priced at just $2.50. The bakery began accepting pre-orders for large format roscas de reyes on Jan. 1, for pick-up on Jan. 5 or 6, priced at $35 with four plastic baby Jesus figurines included, increasing the odds for guests attending a party on Feb. 2.