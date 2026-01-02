3 O.C. companies place their bets as CES opens in Las Vegas this week

The Bosch booth at the 2025 CES in Las Vegas.

While Orange County employees contemplate easing back into work after the relative quiet of the holiday season today, many others are in Las Vegas, where the scene is anything but quaint.

These engineers, PR managers and founders are running on bad coffee, spotty WiFi, adrenaline spikes and the fervent hope of a glitch-free global product launch.

That’s the CES.

Advertisement

The world’s largest consumer tech show runs Jan. 6-9 and will see about 150,000 attendees. Past years have seen the launches of the VCR, the Atari, and the CD player.

For three Orange County companies — a legendary lockmaker rooted in Lake Forest, a global appliance giant whose North American headquarters are in Irvine and an ambitious Yorba Linda startup focused on improving the lives of seniors — CES is less about gadgets and more about people.

CES arrives “like getting shot out of a cannon after the holidays,” said Kevin Coleman, a lead engineer in advanced development at Kwikset, the country’s leading residential lock manufacturer.

CES still carries a kind of childhood awe for Coleman. Growing up, he watched wall-to-wall coverage on G4TV, long before YouTube dominated tech news. Seeing his own work on display at CES now, he said, feels surreal … and stressful.

Kwikset employees Cameron Bradshaw, left, Jeff Sandoval and Charlie Dougherty at Kwikset’s Pepcom booth at the 2025 CES. Kwikset is headquartered in Lake Forest. (Courtesy of Kwikset)

“When you’re working on demos for products that aren’t production ready, there’s a lot of pressure to get it right,” Coleman said.

Kwikset teams typically see 12-hour days and have developed survival strategies, though one in particular may seem counterintuitive.

“Never rely on WiFi or any wireless communication at the world’s largest tech convention,” said Matt Lovett, Kwikset’s director of engineering. “The airwaves are so congested that you can practically see the bits flying through the air.”

On the show floor, customers inevitably explain how they’ve repurposed products in ways their designers never imagined. One described rigging a Kwikset smart lock to help train three huskies to use a deadbolt, using an electronic kibble dispenser and a rope.

Products displayed for consumers at Kwikset’s Pepcom booth at CES 2025. (Courtesy of Kwikset)

“You think you know how your customers use your products…” Lovett said.

If Kwikset shows what CES looks like for engineers who are used to thinking about the details, Bosch represents the show at its most globally scaled.

“It really is intense,” said Andrew de Lara, who oversees media relations and public relations strategy for BSH Home Appliances, the Bosch Group’s home appliance division, headquartered in Irvine. “We’re jumping from one thing to another at a really fast pace.”

Bosch has been a huge presence at CES for years, but 2025 marks its largest showing yet for home appliances. It has more than 2,000 AI patents under its belt in Europe alone.

“But with everything revolving around the AI hype right now, Bosch has a strong conviction that it should only be implemented to help people and improve their lives,” de Lara said. “Not to sweep them aside.”

Darcy Clarkson, chief executive of BSH (Bosch Home Appliances) Region North America, headquartered in Irvine, headlines a prominent speaker panel at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. (Andrew de Lara)

Its special events and sizable, showy booth will feature established favorites like Alexa-enabled kitchen appliances alongside buzzy new high-tech home cleaning products — plus live cooking battles hosted by celebrity chefs like Marcel Vigneron and Nyesha Arrington. (Celebrities are a big part of CES.)

For de Lara, that means his days are split between prepping C-suite executives for live television interviews, wrangling influencers, coordinating global press and keeping celebrity chefs on schedule. “There is little time to take in more of the convention,” he said.

But for ONSCREEN founder and chief executive Costin Tuculescu, CES is less about transactions and more about conversations.

“You end up talking to people from all over,” he said. “Pretty quickly the conversation shifts from what you built to why you care about it.”

ONSCREEN is a Yorba Linda-based startup that combines AI with everyday technology — like TVs, tablets and even plain old phone calls — to help older adults feel less isolated. The idea was born during the pandemic and has rapidly taken off.

ONSCREEN first attended CES in 2024 and quickly found itself in the spotlight, winning the AARP AgeTech After Dark pitch competition. A year later, the company won the CTA Foundation Innovation Challenge for its work supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Those wins, Tuculescu said, changed the company’s trajectory. “Almost overnight, we started getting invited into conversations we simply weren’t part of before.”

This year, ONSCREEN is highlighting JoyCalls, an AI-powered service that checks in on older adults through simple phone calls with a friendly voice asking how someone’s doing and reminding them about their day.

CES days, Tuculescu said, are “long, loud and overwhelming, but in a good way.” The contrast can be jarring: one moment discussing loneliness and caregiving, the next stepping past slot machines and neon lights.

Preparation for CES starts months in advance, but for all three companies, the final weeks are a blur of last-minute fixes, logistics and crossed fingers. Despite the exhaustion, all three Orange County-based businesses say the show in Vegas is worth it.