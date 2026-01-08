Raise a glass to ‘Dry January’ in Orange County

After an indulgent holiday season, the start of the new year seems like the appropriate time to detox from all that booze . Dry January, a popular month-long challenge in which people abstain from drinking alcohol, usually inspires local restaurants and bars to offer more mocktail options. But as alcohol consumption reaches a record low in America, many places are making space on their menus for no-ABV beverages beyond January.

In Orange County, some establishments serve zero proof cocktails all year long, giving the concoctions as much thought and intention as the rest of bar menu.

Here are a few local establishments where no booze doesn’t necessarily equal a buzzkill.

Eureka! features a collection of spirit-proof cocktails, like the bittersweet Crodino Spritz. (Courtesy of Eureka!)

Advertisement

Eureka!

26541 Aliso Creek Road, Ste F, Aliso Viejo

(949) 323-8650, eurekarestaurantgroup.com

The Eureka! Restaurant Group is known for craft beer and small batch whiskey, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t options for sober diners. Trevor Tyler, vice president of beverage operations at Eureka! has developed a menu of spirit-proof beverages available every day across all Eureka! locations, including Aliso Viejo. The “Crodino Spritz” cocktail scratches the Aperol Spritz itch with bittersweet botanicals and fizz. Other options include “Golden Hour” made with non-alcoholic Lyre’s Dry London gin, passion fruit, lime, vanilla and soda and “Night Shift” made with Lyre’s American Malt, cold brew espresso, vanilla, maple and cinnamon.

A Royal Wednesday, made with non-alcoholic gin is among the No-ABV cocktails available at Bardega. (Courtesy of Bardega)

Bardega

24781 Alicia Pkwy., Laguna Hills

(949) 484-9980, drinkbardega.com

Bardega is one of the newest additions to the Orange County dining scene and co-owner Cory Danger is confident this month is the time for the Laguna Hills spot to shine.

“Dry January is our Super Bowl,” Danger said.

Named from a combination of the words “bar” and “bodega,” non-alcoholic libations aren’t just a month-long trend at the restaurant and curated market. Bardega offers a customizable drinking experience with all cocktails available in full-spirit, low-ABV or non-alcoholic versions. Guests abstaining from booze can sip on zero proof cocktails like the “Royal Wednesday” made with non-alcoholic gin, fresh citrus, elderflower tonic and royal solution; or a “Midori Sour” that uses fresh citrus and a house-made honeydew shrub in place of the bright green liqueur. In addition to mocktails, guests will also find, a rotating selection of no-ABV beer and wine from local purveyors, both on the menu and in their adjacent bodega-style market. January will also kick off their Hot Dog of the Month series, with a special Burger Dog that’s available all month. Imagine a classic hamburger in the shape of a hot dog, served with lettuce, tomato, onion and house-made thousand island dressing on a warm hot dog bun.

Mocktails served with class at Mastro’s Ocean Club in Irvine. (Courtesy of Mastro’s Ocean Club)

Mastro’s Ocean Club Irvine

772 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine

(949) 341-0376, mastrosrestaurants.com

Mastro’s Ocean Club Irvine opened at the Irvine Spectrum with fanfare back in September, maintaining its reputation as a reliable option for USDA prime-grade steaks and 2-foot-tall seafood towers. As a result, it may not be the first restaurant that comes to mind for diners practicing moderation, but the steakhouse always has zero-proof cocktails available. “No Side Sipping” is comprised of the non-alcoholic Lyre’s Dry London gin with ginger mule mix, lime, cucumber, fresh mint sprigs and candied ginger, while “You Mango Me Hot!” mixes the zero proof Lyre’s Àgave Blanco with mango puree, lime and Scrappy’s Firewater tincture. For the month of January, Mastro’s has added more mocktails to the menu, for example a spirit-free take on an espresso martini called the “Sea Salt N Caramel Espresso No-tini,” and “French 6’ 7,” a non-alcoholic version of a French 75. Those looking for true balance might try the “Immunity Boost” made with Lyre’s Dry London gin, lemon juice, agave, turmeric and ginger beer.

Sonder in downtown Santa Ana offers mocktails that get as much attention as the regular cocktails. (Diane Nguyen)

Sonder

301 N. Spurgeon St., Santa Ana

(714) 486-1070, sonderdtsa.com

Sonder is a downtown Santa Ana audio bar and restaurant influenced by Southeast Asian flavors that serves an eclectic menu of Binchotan grilled yakitori sticks along with dishes including pork belly and escargot fried rice. The listening lounge encourages diners to B.Y.O.V. (bring your own vinyl) to spin on the turntables but when it comes to beverages, they’ve got it covered. The drink list is a curated mix of beer, wine and sake along with creative craft cocktails that use house-made ingredients like kiwi cordial and hōjicha reduction and infusions including rice-washed whiskey and black tea–infused vodka. There are always unique mocktails on the menu too, made using their arsenal of homemade syrups and shrubs. Try a “Tidal Wave” made with alcohol free Fre sauvignon blanc, orange juice, orange and cherry cordial, lemon and egg whites for a smooth mouth feel. The “Canggu” mocktail is made with pineapple and cherry skin shrub, lemon and soda water for easy sipping. Heineken 0.0 and non-alcoholic Fre sauvignon blanc is also available by the glass or by the bottle.