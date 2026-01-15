Musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ romance ‘The Notebook’ comes to Segerstrom Center stage

Love is in the air as “The Notebook” comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Jan. 27 to Feb. 8. The Tony-nominated Broadway musical is based on Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling romance novel of the same title, which also inspired the 2004 film.

Directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with book by Bekah Brunstetter, the musical tells the story of Allie and Noah, two lovers from different worlds and their quest to be together that spans nearly 50 years. Although many fans of the book and film are familiar with the story, the musical differentiates itself with a few changes. Most notably, the time period of the story shifts with Noah fighting in the Vietnam War instead of World War II. Indie-folk singer-songwriter, Ingrid Michaelson, best known for hits like “The Way I Am” and “Girls Chase Boys,” pens the music and lyrics for this new adaptation.

Tony-nominated Broadway musical “The Notebook” brings Nicholas Sparks’ beloved story to life on stage. (Roger Mastroianni)

Last year, Segerstrom Center launched the Taste of the Arts dinner series where local restaurants paired special dinner menus that were themed with the corresponding show, two hours before curtain. For theatergoers looking to enhance the romance of the show, there are still tickets available for the Taste of the Arts VIP dinner package. The price of orchestra seating tickets for the Feb. 5 performance of “The Notebook” at 7:30 p.m. includes a pre-show three-course dinner at Vaca at 5:30 p.m.

Vaca is the Spanish-inspired restaurant from “Top Chef” alum chef Amar Santana, located within walking distance of Segerstrom. With Valentine’s Day, nearing, the romantic Feb. 5 dinner will include a first course of grilled prawns in shellfish curry followed by grilled short rib with potato espuma, maitake mushrooms and truffle jus. A Marcona almond tort with orange blossom ice cream completes the meal.

“The Notebook” is on stage Jan. 27 to Feb. 8 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tickets, which start at $39, are available at scfta.org.