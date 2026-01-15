Planned Parenthood offers new HPV testing method in Orange County

PPOSBC is one of the first Planned Parenthood affiliates in California to offer self-collection HPV testing to patients.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is quite common, with more than 42 million Americans infected with types known to cause disease. It is also one of the most common causes of cervical cancer.

In an effort to mitigate those statistics, Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties is now offering a new method of testing for HPV, according to a news release issued this week.

Self-collection HPV testing is now available for patients 30 years and older at all nine of PPOSBC’s health centers in Orange and San Bernardino counties, including locations in Costa Mesa, Anaheim and Santa Ana. Previously, testing patients for cervical cancer required a full pelvic exam.

“We are proud to offer this level of compassionate, patient-centered care that makes it easier for women to get lifesaving cervical cancer screenings,” stated Krista Hollinger, PPOSBC president and chief executive.

HPV, which is spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, has multiple strains, some of which can cause cancer. Although nine out of 10 infections clear on their own within two years, HPV still infects about 13 million Americans annually and is responsible for 36,000 new cancer cases each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“Pelvic exams aren’t an easy experience for anyone, and they are particularly stressful for patients who are not prepared or have a history of sexual trauma or pain,” said Janet Jacobson, M.D., medical director for PPOSBC, in a statement. “Self-screening lowers this barrier, and we are pleased to offer it to all patients over 30. The earlier we can catch HPV, the easier it is for patients to monitor their health via regular screening and get any treatment they may need.”

Patients eligible for the option to self-collect can do so with a test kit and instructions in an a private exam room. The sample will be sent out for lab for diagnostics, with test results ready within three days.

Since the new method for testing launched, Jacobson said many patients appreciate having the option.

“At Planned Parenthood, we prioritize patient choice, compassionate care, and effective cancer screening programs that save lives,” said Jacobson.

Last year, Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties was forced to shut down Melody Health, its primary care practice, and make other cuts which, according to the organization’s officials, was a direct result of the Trump administration defunding Planned Parenthood. The ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill Act’ barred Planned Parenthood from receiving federal Medicaid funds. With Planned Parenthood no longer permitted to seek Medicaid reimbursements for services provided by federally funded programs, PPOSBC was forced to shut down primary care services for 13,000 patients in its service area.

The closure also resulted in the layoff of 77 staff members who work in health centers in Costa Mesa, Anaheim, Santa Ana and elsewhere across the two counties.

Despite the set back, PPOSBC remains dedicated to finding new ways to improve patient care and access, officials said. It is one of the first Planned Parenthood affiliates in California to offer self-collection testing for HPV.

“Our doors are open, and we are here to provide care no matter what,” said Hollinger. “If you are as committed as we are to ensuring that all patients have choices and access to quality, comprehensive healthcare, we need–and are incredibly grateful for–all the help and support you can provide.”