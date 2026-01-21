From South Beach to South Coast: Pura Vida Miami opens in Costa Mesa

From South Beach to South Coast Plaza, Pura Vida Miami has made its way to Orange County, where diners lined up to check it out on its Jan. 15 opening day.

An employee clears a table for the next round of customers at Pura Vida Miami

at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. (Sarah Mosqueda)

The Miami-born, all day cafe concept from husband-and-wife team Omer and Jennifer Horev first opened in 2012 and has since expanded to more than 45 locations across Florida, New York and California. On the West Coast, Pura Vida Miami already has locations in Beverly Hills and Malibu. The newly opened South Coast Plaza cafe is the company’s first in Orange County.

“Expanding into Costa Mesa reflects the continued evolution of our presence in California and reinforces our long-term vision for the markets we choose to enter,” Omer Horev said in a statement. “We are incredibly humbled by the support we have received from the Beverly Hills and Malibu communities and are thrilled to introduce Pura Vida Miami to Orange County.”

Pura Vida Miami at South Coast Plaza offers wraps, sandwiches, and bowls along with artisanal coffee, cold-pressed juices and pastries. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Taking over the space formerly occupied by Corner Bakery on Level 1 in the Bloomingdale’s Wing, the 2,172-square-foot cafe and patio is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The menu boasts “clean cooking techniques” with dishes prepared without the use of seed oils. The menu features all-day breakfast offerings including avocado toast, veggies omelets and overnight oats. The lunch and dinner menu features items such as kale chicken Caesar wraps, a winter greens salad, a pesto chicken sandwich and a spicy tuna bowl with jasmine rice, arugula, avocado, cucumber and spicy aioli.

Diners will also find a pastry case filled with croissants, cookies and empanadas. The coffee bar pours espresso, lattes and specialty drinks like ice strawberry matcha and dragon fruit refreshers. On the juice bar menu, guests can choose from wellness shots, cold pressed juices and smoothies, for instance “Welcome to Miami” made with passion fruit, mango and banana or “Super Greens” which blends spinach, kale, green apple, cucumber, pineapple, ginger and lemon.

Pura Vida Miami at South Coast Plaza offers wraps, sandwiches and bowls like a spicy tuna bowl with jasmine rice, arugula, avocado, cucumber and spicy aioli. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Pura Vida Miami is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 8 p.m. on Sundays, making it available to shoppers and South Coast employees alike. The kitchen accommodates vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diners making it easy for everyone to find something to enjoy.

“Each new store gives us the opportunity to connect more deeply with the people we serve by offering a place they can return to daily, where the food is intentional, the environment is welcoming, and the experience reflects our core values,” said Horev.

