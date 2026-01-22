Ralph’s Coffee draws Ralph Lauren fans to Fashion Island

Ralph’s Coffee will serve its signature coffee blend, Ralph’s Roast, and classic American desserts like chocolate chip cookies and Ralph Lauren Ice Cream.

The opening of Ralph’s Coffee — a Ralph Lauren concept — drew hundreds of fans of the American luxury lifestyle brand to Fashion Island in Newport Beach on Tuesday.

This coincided with the debut of the outdoor shopping mall’s new Ralph Lauren store, which retails Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, the Women’s Collection and the men’s Purple Label.

But it was clear most came for the coffee. Locals waited in a nearly two-hour line on Tuesday morning for the chance to be among the first to sip the organic coffee.

Ralph Lauren fans line up to be among the first to try Ralph’s Coffee, open now at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Ralph’s Coffee first opened in New York in 2014, pouring espresso and lattes and serving desserts baked by the the Polo Bar. The franchise has since evolved into a global lifestyle brand currently operating shops in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

The Newport Beach location is part of the brand’s continued expansion on the West Coast and is the first location in California.

Katherine Marks was lucky enough to be near the front of the line for Ralph’s Coffee Tuesday. She wore the cafe’s green ball cap she bought while visiting Japan.

“I’ve been twice, both times in Tokyo, and the aesthetic is really beautiful and the coffee is pretty good,” Marks said. “It is really nice to have one closer to us, so I can have the experience with my friends here.”

Ralph’s Coffee uses a green and white color scheme, not unlike another well-known global coffee giant, but the style maintains the American spirit associated with the Ralph Lauren brand.

Artisan green tile and classic stripes decorate the space and the Ralph Lauren Polo Bear, dressed as a barista in a green striped button down shirt and clean, white apron, stands watch. The shop also features a collection of Ralph’s Coffee apparel and accessories, including an exclusive Newport Beach coffee mug.

Ralph’s Coffee in Newport Beach at the Fashion Island is the first location in California. (Courtesy of Ralph Lauren)

Orange County-based foodie lifestyle influencer Anthony Ochoa, who goes by @ixtoni on social media, lined up at 8 a.m. for the opening and spotted the widow of the late basketball great Kobe Bryant among the patrons visiting the new coffee shop on opening day.

“Guess who was here? ...Vanessa Bryant and her daughter,” Ochoa said. “They came for the coffee.”

Ochoa ordered a vanilla latte, both iced and hot.

“Best iced vanilla latte I have ever had; perfect sweet, perfect coffee bean, perfection,” Ochoa said.

The coffee beans at Ralph’s Coffee come from La Colombe Coffee Roasters, responsible for their signature bean blends like Ralph’s Roast, designed specifically for drip coffee, Ralph’s Espresso and Ralph’s Decaf.

The coffee is accompanied by a menu of classic American desserts like chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies and chocolate brownies. The menu offerings also include traditional and chocolate croissants and yogurt parfait. Guests will also find Ralph’s Ice Cream on the menu, a soft serve available in vanilla, coffee or a swirl of both flavors. Ice cream can also be made as an affogato, with a shot of hot espresso poured over the scoop.

Coffee and classic American desserts like chocolate chip cookies and soft serve ice cream are on the menu at Ralph’s Coffee by Ralph Lauren in Newport Beach. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Ochoa predicts the new location will do well.

“The decor, the green color, that Ralph Lauren look, it’s definitely Newport Beach. They picked the right location,” said Ochoa. “I will be back.”

Marks also said she would like to return, but maybe after the hype dies down.

“I hope it chills out a little bit so I can actually suggest going for coffee here and not be in line for two hours,” she said.