Valentine’s Day dining, made with love, in Orange County

If you and your sweetheart hope to enjoy a romantic — and delicious — meal together this Feb. 14, there are plenty of excellent restaurant choices in Orange County. Whether you are sweet on a pri-fixe menu, afternoon tea or a sushi omakase, these local estalishments will help make your Valentine’s Day special.

CdM Restaurant’s BBQ heirloom carrots, paired with a pink Gin Blossom cocktail. (Courtesy of CdM Restaurant)

CdM Restaurant

2325 E. Coast Highway

Corona del Mar (949) 990-4823

CdM Restaurant in Corona del Mar is known for elevated, new-American fare and creative cocktails, like the festive pink Gin Blossom cocktail, perfect for Valentine’s Day. The comfort food menu features pastas, pizzas and prime steaks and the plush, blue booths are ideal for cozying up. If you want to get even closer, take your special someone downstairs to visit the speakeasy-style bar, Under CdM, featuring an exclusive list of cocktails and a vintage photo booth to commemorate the occasion.

Enjoy a special multi-course omakase dinner at Sushi ii in Newport Beach on Valentine’s weekend. (Courtesy of Sushi ii)

Sushi ii

100 West Coast Hwy., Suite 202

Newport Beach (949) 287-6268

Sushi ii in Newport Beach is among the highest caliber omakase experiences in Orange County. Open since 2020 under the direction of Master Sushi Chef Susumu Ii, the restaurant has been featured in the Michelin Guide and showcases seasonal ingredients and the chefs’ exceptional technique. For Valentine’s Day weekend, Sushi ii will offer a special multi-course omakase dinner, featuring classic nigiri and sashimi. An elaborate appetizer platter is also included, with indulgent bites like firefly squid, Japanese wagyu, skewered grilled shrimp and snapper carpaccio with yuzu. The Valentine omakase is priced at $265 per person. Reservations are highly recommended.

The recently renovated Poppy’s Restaurant at the Hilton Anaheim will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a three-course prix-fixe dinner. (John Ellis Photography)

Poppy’s Restaurant at the Hilton Anaheim

777 W. Convention Way

Anaheim (714) 740-4412

Poppy’s Restaurant at the Hilton Anaheim is part of the resort’s recent multi-million dollar renovation with a new look and new menu inspired by California’s rich agricultural bounty by its executive chef, Prabeen Prathapan. For Valentine’s Day, Poppy’s is offering a special three-course prix-fixe menu, available at lunch and dinner. The menu-for-two begins with welcome glasses of sparkling wine, followed by an amuse-bouche of West Coast oysters topped with ossetra caviar and strawberry-mint jelly. The next course features a roasted red beet and burrata salad with arugula, while the entree is the Surf & Turf, a 4-ounce filet mignon and half lobster tail, served with heirloom carrot purée, Boursin mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, port reduction and garlic herb butter. A strawberry-white chocolate mousse layered with almond raspberry joconde and red berry compote is the sweet ending to this amorous dinner. The Valentine’s Day menu is priced at $84 per person.

Watertable will serve a romantic four-course prix-fixe dinner in Huntington Beach. (Bronwyn Knight/Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa)

Watertable at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach

21500 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Huntington Beach (714) 845-4776

What’s more romantic than a dinner set against the backdrop of the Pacific? For Valentine’s Day, Watertable at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach is offering a multi-course prix-fixe dinner. Elevated starters include choices like freshly shucked Pacific oysters with passion fruit mignonette or grilled baby lamb chops with sweet onion chorizo-potato hash. Entree options include dishes like braised bone-in short rib, served with truffle gouda polenta and Madeira mushroom demi, or garlic-poached lobster tail paired with lemon saffron risotto and Calabrian chili emulsion. The decadent dessert course selection features sweets like flourless dark chocolate cake with spiced port wine sabayon and raspberry meringue. The menu is priced at $95 per person with an optional wine pairing for $55

Knife Pleat in Costa Mesa Valentine’s Day-inspired Afternoon Tea will be offered on February 14 in Costa Mesa. (Courtesy of Knife Pleat)

Knife Pleat

3333 Bristol St., #3001

Costa Mesa (714) 266-3388

Costa Mesa’s Michelin-starred French bistro located in the Penthouse at South Coast Plaza exudes romance this Valentine’s Day. Chef Tony Esnault is offering a special dinner tasting menu on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14. Guests can look forward to dishes like caviar, with tsar nicoulai golden osetra beet custard and kohlrabi, black truffle risotto made with aged acquarello rice and parmesan and a “Land & Sea” course that features tajima wagyu and Maine lobster. Those looking for a daytime experience can reserve a tabke for Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea. This special tea service will include elegant savory items, holiday-inspired pastry selections and signature Valentine’s macarons in flavors like rose, strawberry, raspberry and blood orange, packaged for takeaway. The Valentine’s dinner experience is priced at $350 per person while Valentines Day Afternoon Tea Service is priced at $135. Reservations are highly recommended.

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar in Tustin will celebrate with a multi-course Valentine’s Day dinner. (Rich Mora)

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

2647 Park Ave.

Tustin (714) 258-7600

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar serves upscale, contemporary California regional cuisine enhanced by a 600-bottle wine list, all stored in its climate-controlled cellars. Its flagship location at the District in Tustin will feature an “Oh Baby” Valentine’s Day dinner menu on Feb. 14, with wine country-driven dishes. First course will include choices like furikake crusted ahi tuna or Maine lobster and saffron bisque, followed by entree options like miso-black garlic roasted Chilean sea bass, black truffle chicken breast or a 14-ounce bone-In NY strip steak. For dessert, there is curated selection of Pastry Chef’s mini pastries to share. Lovers looking to upgrade their dining experience can add a seafood platter for two with lobster tail, snow crab claws, bay scallop ceviche, fresh oysters and jumbo shrimp ($100) or house-baked breads, served with a trio of butters ($8.) The “Oh Baby” Valentine’s Day dinner menu is priced at $135 per guest.

