CureDuchenne event brings Napa Valley’s finest wines to the Pendry in Newport Beach

“Napa in Newport” comes to the Pendry Newport Beach March 20-22. CureDuchenne held the first Napa Wine series event in town in 2015.

CureDuchenne’s annual fundraising event, the Napa Wine series, will bring a weekend of wine to Newport Beach this year with “Napa in Newport.”

The Napa Wine series includes events held throughout the U.S., like “Napa in Dallas” and “Napa in Miami,” benefiting the organization’s efforts to find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

“Napa in Newport: The Premier Wine Weekend” will come to the Pendry Newport Beach March 20 through 22.

Advertisement

CureDuchenne is a national nonprofit founded in 2003 by Paul and Debra Miller after their son, Hawken, was diagnosed with the disorder. The organization remains dedicated to transforming the lives of those living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy through research and community support.

Among the most severe forms of muscular dystrophy, Duchenne affects about one in 5,000 male births. It is caused by mutations in the gene encoding for dystrophin, a protein necessary for properly functioning muscles, and its fatality rate is 100%.

CureDuchenne held the first Napa Wine series event in Newport Beach in 2015 and has continued to bring the signature event to Orange County each year since. In 2018, the organization established the Napa Wine series in other cities to help grow its mission.

This year, for the first time, “Napa in Newport” expands into a full weekend celebration, promising to bring the finest of Napa Valley to Newport Beach.

The event begins on March 20, with a “Vintner Chair Dinner” featuring Peter Michael Winery, followed by a gala on March 21.

The black-tie optional event welcomes VIP ticket holders at 4 p.m. and general admission attendees at 5 p.m. for a grand tasting that will feature pours from more than 25 Napa Valley wineries.

The night continues with a multicourse dinner from Colin Bedford, executive chef at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel, with tableside wine pairings and a live auction.

Those who want to keep the good times going are invited to a VIP after-party immediately following the gala at the Elwood Club’s private Cabaret Room at Pendry Newport Beach for signature cocktails, live cigar rolling, light bites and more.

March 22 kicks off bright and early at 10:30 a.m. for “Brunch and Bubbles,” featuring a curated breakfast, paired with sparkling wines from a Napa vintner.

Tickets are available for individual events or as weekend packages. For details or to donate directly to CureDuchenne, visit thenapawineseries.com.