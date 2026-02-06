Shea Therapeutic Riding Center launches its ‘Drive to Ride’ fundraiser

The Shea Center in San Juan Capistrano is home to 28 horses who offer therapy in number of specialized programs at the facility.

This month, the Shea Center for Therapeutic Riding in San Juan Capistrano launches its annual virtual fundraiser, “Drive to Ride,” encouraging individuals to share their personal Shea Center story to inspire donations.

“Drive to Ride is the Shea Center’s annual grassroots online fundraiser that supports client financial aid, horse care and our priority programs,” said Kristiana Gingras, the center’s donor relations manager. “What makes it extra special is that everyone — clients, volunteers and staff — gets to be part of the fun.”

Founded in 1978, the Shea Center for Therapeutic Riding is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those living with disabilities through horse-related therapies. The center offers a variety of equine-assisted services, treating different diagnoses through a combination of physical, mental and emotional engagements provided for clients from ages 2 and older, led by American Hippotherapy Certification Board specialists and PATH International certified therapeutic riding instructors. The facility is also accredited by the Professional Assn. of Therapeutic Horsemanship International at the highest level.

The therapy garden at the Shea Center for Therapeutic Riding in San Juan Capistrano. (Sarah Mosqueda)

The month-long “Drive to Ride” fundraiser marks its 16th anniversary this year inviting clients, volunteers and staff to share their stories of how the center has changed their life on the center’s website. Participants tell their story in their own words and upload photos to accompany their personal narratives. Donors can give to an individual story or make a general donation and stories can be shared via email or social media to inspire support.

“Throughout February, we encourage our community to share how the Shea Center has made a positive impact in their lives with friends and family and invite donations to help us reach our $350,000 goal,” Gingras said.

Donations support financial assistance for clients in need, priority programs and care for the nearly 30 therapy horses who live on the San Juan Capistrano property.

To read inspiring stories and make a donation, visit sheacenter.org/drive.

