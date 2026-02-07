OC pizzeria’s sling slices for SoCal Pizza Week

Southern California is getting ready for one really big pizza party.

Following the close of Newport Beach Restaurant Week and ahead of the start of OC Restaurant Week, a new week-long culinary event is coming to Southern California. The inaugural SoCal Pizza Week rolls out Sunday and runs through Feb.15, with more than 40 pizzerias slinging slices for the occasion.

Put on by SoCal Food & Beverage, a California nonprofit organization dedicated to “celebrating, supporting and promoting” the Southland’s local restaurants through community culinary events like Taco Week and Burger Week, the first SoCal Pizza Week coincides with National Pizza Day on Feb. 9. Pizza Week includes pie shops in Los Angeles, San Diego and14 Orange County-based pizzerias serving everything from wood-fired and hand-tossed to deep dish and Sicilian style pies.

“SoCal Pizza Week is about bringing people together through food while uplifting the incredible pizza makers across our region,” said Leysla Rubino, executive director of SoCal Food & Beverage, in a statement.

Beginning Sunday, participating restaurant will offer pizza specials at $5, $10, $15, $20 and $25, encouraging pizza lovers to explore new neighborhoods and support local businesses. The event also includes a little friendly competition in the form of the Golden Slice Awards. Diners will be invited to vote for their favorite pizza in categories like “Best Cheese Pizza,” “Best Neapolitan Pizza” and “Best Specialty Pizza.”

A classic slice of pepperoni pizza from Santos Pizza in Santa Ana. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Pizza Week co-founder Joey “Pepperoni” Rubino said in a news release the event speaks to the growing pizza industry in Southern California and the variety of pizza available in the region.

“It’s time to put SoCal on the pizza map,” Rubino said. “We’ve got too many killer spots out here to be ignored, which is exactly why we created this event.”

Participating Orange County restaurants include Huntington Beach pizzerias like Cruiser’s Pizza Bar Grill, Beachwood Pizza & Beer, Riip Pizza and Nardo Italian Restaurant. In Santa Ana, spots like Loosies Pizza, known for New York City-style single slices or “loosies,” and Santo’s Pizza, which serves out of a service window that’s shaded by an awning decorated with pepperoni slices and cheese, are also on the list.

Diners can visit Corona del Mar’s Foretti’s and Anaheim’s Stadium Pepz Pizza & Eatery, or head to Costa Mesa for pizza deals from Trenta Pizza & Cucina, 2145 Eats or the Pizza Store. For thick, 8-inch by 10-inch Detroit-style pizza with cheese all the way to the edge, visit Gibroni’s Pizza in San Clemente.

Gibroni’s serves pizza baked in traditional Detroit-style pans. (Courtesy of Gibroni’s)

Some participating restaurants have multiple locations like, Pitfire Pizza with shops in Costa Mesa and Orange and Terra Mia Pizzeria with locations in Tustin and Laguna Hills.

No matter where you are in Southern California, chances are good pizza isn’t too far away.

“From classic New York slices to Neapolitan, Sicilian and innovative specialty pies, Southern California’s pizza scene deserves the spotlight,” said Leysla.

For a complete list of participating restaurants visit socalfoodandbeverage.org

