OCVibe announces the addition of Katella Commons in Anaheim

A rendering of what the Katella Commons entrance will look like when it opens at OCVibe in early 2027.

OCVibe shared a taste of things to come at the ambitious Anaheim redevelopment project. The 100-acre, mixed-use space announced the addition of six original bar and lounge concepts to open within the newly-named Katella Commons.

The 50,000-square-foot, two-story market hall will feature 21 chef-driven kitchens and beverage-centered concepts, centrally located within OCVibe.

“Katella Commons is intended to be the gathering place for Anaheim,” said Nick Pacific, vice president of Katella Commons operations, in a statement. “Every kitchen, bar, and lounge within the OCVibe district is intentionally designed to encourage discovery and give guests the freedom to experience the space and the food in their own way.”

A rendering of Barrel Bar’s interior at OCVibe’s Katella Commons. (Courtesy of OCVibe)

The new watering holes are designed to build on the city’s established brewery culture, which is home to the La Palma Beer Trail, a nickname earned for the number of breweries that dot the major street. The space name is inspired from an even deeper history, named for Katella Avenue, where the market hall will be located. In the late 1800s, John Rea named his ranch Katella, a combination of his two daughters’ names, Kate and Ella.

The six concepts, set to open in 2027, include Rea’s Ranch, a beer garden that will feature draft beers, natural wines and daytime coffee served in a porch-style setting. The market hall will also welcome Barrel Bar, a modern European café-style concept, pouring spritzes, classic cocktails, beer and wine alongside globally inspired small plates.

Bar Bacchia is inspired by the wine caves of regions like Napa and Sonoma with a focus on amaro-forward cocktails and curated wines, while Vesper Lounge will spotlight gin, martinis, spritzes and botanical spirits in a space influenced by Japanese and Scandinavian design.

Two additional yet-to-be-named concepts include a tequila inspired gathering space and a pavilion-style cocktail bar with an aesthetic described as “’70s glamour meets early ’80s maximalism.”

In an effort to create a truly chef-driven experience, OCVibe has tapped accomplished chef Rémi Lauvand to help shape the direction of Katella Commons.

The French-born Lauvand rose up through Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris and New York, like La Grenouille, Le Cirque and Montrachet. In California, he spent time at Bacara Resort and Spa in Santa Barbara and Manhattan Beach’s Cafe Pierre, eventually overseeing dining venues at Universal Studios Hollywood, before becoming the culinary director at Malibu’s Vintage Grocers. He brings a deep understanding of food culture to the project.

Nick Pacific, vice president of Katella Commons operation and chef Rémi Lauvand.

“People today care deeply about how their food and drinks are made,” Lauvand said in a statement. “They want to understand ingredients, sourcing, and technique, and they’re excited to ask questions and try things themselves.”

The announcement of the new bars comes after OCVibe revealed chef, restaurateur and author Debbie Lee to be the first culinary partner involved with the food hall late last year. The Season 5 “Next Food Network Star” finalist will bring two concepts, Pado and Mokja, to the OCVibe’s market hall. A Restaurant, a dining concept from River Jetty Restaurant Group partners, Joseph “McG” Nichol and Jordan Otterbein has also been named as a culinary partner, set to join OCVibe’s Restaurant Row.

