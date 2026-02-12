Orange County welcomes good fortune for Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year celebrates the Year of the Horse in 2026, and Orange County has multiple events going on to mark the occasion, beginning Feb. 17 and ending Feb. 27.

The holiday, recognized in many Asian cultures including Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese, is full of special traditions that welcome good luck, joy and prosperity. Enjoy a free, family-friendly event, take in a musical performance or indulge in a lucky dish at a local restaurant. No matter where you choose to celebrate in O.C., good fortune awaits.

The District at Tustin Legacy will host a Lunar New Year celebration on February 14. (Courtesy of the District at Tustin Legacy)

Lunar New Year celebration

The District at Tustin Legacy

2437 Park Ave., Tustin

Saturday, Feb. 14

On Valentine’s Day, from noon to 2 p.m., The District will celebrate the New Year with a lion dance performance and a martial arts show in The Promenade near the AMC fountain, along with kid’s crafts and a live DJ. Red envelopes with a lucky $2 bill and exclusive tenant offers will be distributed to the first 500 guests.

Blossoming in Westminster float during the 2023 Westminster Tet Parade along Bolsa Avenue in Westminster. (James Carbone)

Westminster’s Tet Parade

Intersection of Bolsa Avenue and Magnolia Street

Saturday, Feb. 21

The annual Tet Parade in Westminster not only honors Lunar New Year but also celebrates the city’s large Vietnamese-American community centered in Little Saigon. A local tradition for more than two decades, the parade starts at the intersection of Bolsa Avenue and Magnolia Street, and heads eastbound along Bolsa. The opening ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. and the parade starts at 9:30 a.m. The event typically draws more than 15,000 attendees and the parade is viewed internationally over multiple streaming sites and channels.

Rodeo 39 celebrates Lunar New Year with an afternoon of festive fun including lion dance performances and lucky red envelope giveaways. (Courtesy of Rodeo 39 Public Market)

Lunar New Year celebration at Rodeo 39 Public Market

12885 Beach Blvd., Stanton

Saturday, Feb. 21

With its proximity to Little Saigon, Rodeo 39 Public Market is a popular destination for Lunar New Year. Guests can look forward to an afternoon of activity where culture meets community from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The family-friendly event will include lion dance performances, traditional calligraphy and red lantern decor throughout the market. There will also be lucky red envelope giveaways, while supplies last.

The Market Place will present a variety of multigenerational activities for Lunar New Year. (Courtesy of the Irvine Company)

Golden Gathering

The Market Place

2961 El Camino Real, Tustin

Saturday, Feb. 21

There is a lot to celebrate at the Market Place in Tustin. Authentic Cantonese restaurant Palette Dim Sum, opens in time for the Lunar New Year and joins other Asian restaurants at the shopping center, including EverSpring Modern Chinese, I Can Barbecue Korean Grill, JA Jiaozi Authentic Dumplings and Sushi Rev. A Golden Gathering performance featuring lion dancing and martial arts will be presented in partnership with the South Coast Chinese Cultural Center, from noon to 3 p.m. Guests can also pose for a picture inside the illuminated red lantern installation at Paradise Park near Regal Edwards, a symbol of the new year meant to light the way to a prosperous spring.

Guests can enjoy Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession during Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park. (Disneyland Resort/Christian Thompson)

Disney California Adventure Park celebration

1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim

Happening through Feb. 22

Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim hosts a multicultural celebration in honor of Lunar New Year. Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession returns with Chinese fan and ribbon dancers alongside appearances by Disney characters like Mushu and Chip ‘n’ Dale. Horace Horsecollar joins the procession this year of course — since it is the year of the horse!. World of Color Happiness! gets a Lunar New Year pre-show called “Hurry Home – A Lunar New Year Celebration” and the marketplace serves bites and beverages inspired by Asian cuisine with a modern twist, like five-spice popcorn chicken and char siu BBQ pork bao buns.

Musical Performance from Bei Bei

Costa Mesa - Mesa Verde Library

2969 Mesa Verde Drive, Costa Mesa

Thursday, Feb. 26

As part of the Orange County Public Library’s music appreciation series, Costa Mesa - Mesa Verde Library welcomes premier guzheng (Chinese zither) musician, Bei Bei, for a special performance at 4 p.m. on Feb. 26. The composer, recording artist and instructor is considered a master of the ancient Chinese instrument and will perform a 45-minute concert in honor of Lunar New Year. For a full list of performance dates visit ocpl.org

The Garden of Good Fortune welcomes visitors to Fashion Island this Lunar New Year season. (Courtesy of the Irvine Company)

Garden of Good Fortune

Fashion Island,

401 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

Saturday, Feb. 28

A Fire Horse Wishing Workshop will take place from noon to 3 p.m. within the Garden of Good Fortune, located near Nordstrom at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. There will be live calligraphy demonstrations presented by the South Coast Chinese Cultural Center, cultural crafting activities, bracelet-making and a traditional lion dance performance. At Fashion Island Hideaway, located between Nordstrom and Macy’s, guests can enjoy a unique pop-up experience from the China National Tourist Office of Los Angeles titled, “Chinese New Year: Discover Winter China.”

A traditional drumming performance for Lunar New Yearat SteelCraft Garden Grove. (Courtesy of SteelCraft)

Lunar New Year celebration at SteelCraft

SteelCraft Garden Grove

12900 S Euclid St., Garden Grove

Saturday, Feb. 28

SteelCraft Garden Grove presents a family-friendly Lunar New Year celebration at the outdoor food hall. The festival from noon to 10 p.m. will include a traditional lion dance performance, live drumming, face painting, balloon art and a pop-up market featuring local makers showcasing unique goods.

Lunar New Year Prix Fixe Menu at Terrace By Mix Mix

South Coast Plaza

3333 Bear St., #316, Costa Mesa

Available through March 1

In honor of Lunar New year, Chef Ross Pangilinan prepares a special three course menu priced at $50 per person. Choose between tamarind steamed mussels or soy braised pork cheek for a first course followed by shrimp garlic noodles or Korean BBQ glazed hanger steak for a second course. The meal finishes with a green tea ice cream sandwich and sorbet with fruit. Reservations are recommended. (Not available Feb. 13-14.)

Vegan noodles with spicy sauce at Din Tai Fung at Irvine Spectrum. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Longevity Noodles at Din Tai Fung

Irvine Spectrum Center

812 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine

Available through March 1

Traditionally, long noodles symbolize longevity, so this Lunar New Year Din Tai Fung restaurants, including the recently opened Irvine Spectrum location, are giving out red envelopes with gift vouchers for soy noodle salad. The menu also features other lucky noodle dishes, like braised beef noodle soup and vegan noodles in spicy sauce.

View of Lunar New Year Celebration 2025 at Irvine Spectrum Center. (Jose Cervantes)

A Festival of Tradition

Irvine Spectrum Center

670 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine

Sunday, March 1

A Festival of Tradition at Irvine Spectrum Center features an afternoon packed with 15 performances including lion and dragon dancers, drum teams, plus chorale and martial arts demonstrations from the South Coast Chinese Cultural Center. The festivities also include a unique photo opportunity in the Regal Courtyard with a display of orange trees meant to symbolizing abundance and good fortune.

Paradise Dynasty welcomes the year of the horse with a limited-time Lunar New Year menu. (Ron De Angelis)

Paradise Dynasty Lunar New Year Menu

South Coast Plaza

3333 Bristol St., BLM, 1 Bloomingdale’s, Costa Mesa

Available through March 3

Paradise Dynasty’s limited-time Lunar New Year menu features celebratory banquet-style dishes designed for sharing. Choose from specials like braised lobster with vermicelli and golden garlic sauce or imperial chicken broth with wontons. For dessert there is a sweet mochi duo in the complementary flavors of matcha and black sesame and diners can even cheer the new year with a themed cocktail dubbed the Fire Horse. Taking inspiration from the energy and action of the Fire Horse Year, the drink is a twist on a Gold Rush–style cocktail, made with D’ussé cognac, yuzu honey, green tea plum and fresh lemon.

Ruy Gan and Demora Pham, 2, look at colorful lanterns at one of the cultural displays at the Tet Festival at the OC Fairgrounds. (File Photo)

OC Lantern Festival

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa,

Saturday, March 7

Pacific Symphony’s annual Lantern Festival is a free, day long family-friendly event that features music and dance performances by local community groups and Pacific Symphony musicians. Attendees can enjoy lantern decorating, photo opportunities, food and more, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Lantern Festival is a tradition that takes place on the first full moon night in the lunar calendar, which marks the return of spring. The lobby will be transformed with festive lanterns while the concert hall will be open for performances. This special event is co-hosted by Pacific Symphony and the South Coast Chinese Cultural Center and presented in cooperation with Segerstrom Center for the Arts.