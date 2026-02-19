CasaDami enhances ‘California Riveria’ in Newport Beach

CasaDami in Newport Beach’s Peninsula Village is inspired by European wine bars and cafes.

Newport Beach is sometimes referred to as the “California Riviera” and the addition of CasaDami to the Peninsula Village helps to bring even more European flair to the coastal city.

The all-day cafe and wine bar, which takes inspiration from the coastal regions of Southern France, Italy and Spain, celebrates its first anniversary this month.

“We like to say we are ‘Newport Mediterranean,’” said Allan Camarena, wine and beverage director at CasaDami. “What that really means is we are here to give people what they love, what they enjoy, through our lens.”

Founded by Southern California residents Dave Shah and Camilla Caremoli, CasaDami is built on the best parts of European dining, which the couple categorize as “unhurried, elegant, and full of heart.”

CasaDami’s croquetas are on the Golden Hour menu, which features a selection of tapas. (Emily J. Davis/Outshine PR)

There is a bar and a few inside tables, but most of the seating is outdoors, overlooking public boat slips at the marina. The space is decorated in tonal reds and blush pink with custom outdoor umbrellas in color-coordinated shades, similar to the beach umbrellas found along the Amalfi coast.

La dolce vita aesthetic is also found on the menu by executive chef Rodney Gutierrez, who began his culinary career in New York City cooking at Eataly and Rosemary’s, before becoming a private chef in Hamptons and eventually making his way to Orange County. Gutierrez presents a menu that features Spanish tapas, classic French dishes, Italian coffee and, of course, California produce.

“The main thing is the ingredients,” Gutierrez said of the cuisine. “We always source high quality ingredients and let that be the focus.”

At brunch, buttery croissants are battered in custard to make a decadent French toast, topped with fruit from Harry’s Berries, the famed organic farm in Oxnard. For lunch, there is Faroe Island salmon, with perfectly crispy skin, served in a green goddess sauce.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. CasaDami offers a “Golden Hour” menu with Spanish tapas staples like pan con tomate and croquets of manchego cheese and Serrano ham. There is also caviar, priced at $45 for half an ounce, served with creme fraiche and potato chips. The wine list, which favors regions in Italy and France for obvious reasons, earned a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence in 2025.

Coffee in also a particular point of pride, especially for Italian-born Caremoli.

“Italians complain a little bit about American coffee programs as a whole,” said Camarena. “We do think our differentiation is focusing on the espresso itself.”

They use a La Marzocco espresso machine, widely considered the Ferrari of machines used for brewing Italian-quality espresso.

Peninsula Village restaurant CasaDami celebrates its one-year anniversary this month. (Emily J. Davis/Outshine PR)

Camarena said the restaurant has done some adapting in its first year, changing to accommodate the needs and tastes of local diners.

“We want to be enjoyable and inviting to the community,” said Camarena. “It is important to be good to our guests and honor their time and their company.”

The spicy beef empanadas, for instance, are one of the more labor intensive dishes at CasaDami, made fresh daily. They are also, by far, the bestselling dish on menu.

“We make the dough from scratch and we fold them by hand,” said Gutierrez. “It is kind of a hybrid of a pastry crust and regular dough.”

Calabrian chili adds heat to the minced cumin-spiced beef, stuffed into the soft, pastry pocket along with manchego cheese.

Despite the long process, Gutierrez said it will remain on the menu as long as guests want it.

Steak Frites Night at CasaDami features and steak dinner with salad course and affogato for dessert. (Courtesy of CasaDami)

CasaDami has introduced a special Steak Frites Night on Mondays, with a three course prix-fixe menu that includes a signature Damí salad, their take on classic brasserie-style steak frites and affogato made with their Italian espresso for dessert. It has become a popular weeknight event, with locals dressing in their best French fashion for the occasion.

It is also another way CasaDami brings the charm of the Riviera to Newport Beach.

CasaDami is located at 2210 Newport Blvd. For reservations visit casadami.com