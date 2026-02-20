Breath of Fire’s fundraiser aims to keep fire burning for community theater

Kids at play during Breath of Fire’s spring production of “Sometimes, I Wish.”

Theater lovers looking for something to light their fire should head to Breath of Fire’s Toast to Amor y Amistad upcoming fundraiser.

The Latina theater ensemble’s annual benefit, set for 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, will feature art, spirits and music in an effort to support Breath of Fire’s mission of uplifting Latina artists and telling untold stories through theater.

“This is not just a fundraiser, it is a gathering of hearts, it is a declaration that our stories matter.” Breath of Fire Founding Executive Artistic Director Sara Guerrero said. “It is a toast to the artists, teachers, elders, youth and visionaries who keep our fire burning.”

Breath of Fire is a Santa Ana-base nonprofit organization and the only Latina theater company in Orange County. Founded in the early 2000s, the grassroots, community-driven theater ensemble empowers Latina and underrepresented voices through writing and theater workshops and plays.

Additionally, Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble is a production community partner and resident artist at Grand Central Arts Center in Santa Ana, presenting heightened staged readings as well as full production in the 78-seat Grand Central Theatre.

Full productions planned for 2026 include, Sigrid Gilmer’s “Joy in Uncertainty: A Glory Chicken Adventure“ a new play commissioned as part of the Theatre for Young Audiences BIPOC Superhero Project.

An actor interacts with a puppet during Breath of Fire’s production of “Sometimes, I Wish.” (Alvin Chiu)

Toast to Amor y Amistad 2026 will take place at 4th Street Market’s Alta Baja Market in Santa Ana, which specializes in a curated selection of products and prepared foods sourced from Mexico, the American Southwest and California.

The evening will begin with music from Santa Ana native DJ Soul Sizzle followed by a performance of boleros and corridos from songwriter and guitarist Moises Vázquez.

Alta Baja will provide a tasting tour of Baja wines, paired with tamales provided by La Vegana Mexicana.

The event also has a cumbia dance component planned along with a collaborative art experience led by Venezuelan-American artist, Mariangeles Soto-Diaz.

General admission is priced at $80 with other donation levels available, like “supporter” priced at $200 and “sponsor” priced at $500.

Guerrero said she hopes people will see the event as not just a fundraiser, but as an investment.

“When you give, you are investing in storytelling as resistance. You are investing in creative mentorship. You are investing in the next generation of Latina artists,” Guerrero said.

Tickets are available at breathoffire.org