Segerstrom announces its 40th anniversary Broadway season

The Broadway cast of “The Great Gatsby,” one of 11 productions in Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ 2026–2027 Broadway season.

As Segerstrom Center for the Arts celebrates its 40th anniversary season, the recently announced 2026–27 Broadway series promises to keep the party going with 11 productions, including six Orange County premieres.

The lineup will begin next fall with the Oscar®-winning and Tony® Award-nominated Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast” on stage from Sept. 22 to Oct. 11. Members of the original artistic team will reunite to create this new production, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West.

Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, one of the productions included in Segerstrom’s 40th anniversary season. (Matthew Murphy)

Performances of “The Outsiders” will run from Oct. 20 to Nov. 1. Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s beloved novel and inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s film of the same name, the story of “Ponyboy” Curtis and his friends will make its Orange County Broadway series premiere.

Also premiering in O.C. throughout the season are “Water for Elephants, “Buena Vista Social Club”, “The Great Gatsby,” “Maybe Happy Ending,” and “Death Becomes Her.”

Some returning favorites will take a curtain call during the 2026-27 season too, like “Jersey Boys,” based on the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Season; “The Who’s Tommy,” “Waitress” and “The Book of Mormon.”

Casey Reitz, chief executive officer of Segerstrom Center for the Art, said in a statement the lineup for 2026-27 “is a true celebration of Broadway at its very best, bringing remarkable productions directly from New York to our stage. These stories continue to uplift, inspire, and transform us, and I cannot wait to welcome both new and returning audiences to another unforgettable season at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.”

Musical comedy “The Book of Mormon” will return to Segerstrom Center for the Art for the 2026–27 Broadway season. (Julieta Cervantes)

Reitz hopes local Broadway lovers will look forward to the upcoming season and the continued tradition of bringing Broadway to the Center.

“This season is especially meaningful as we celebrate 40 years of presenting Broadway shows in Orange County, something we’ve proudly done since our very first season,” Reitz said.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is located at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. For tickets and a full calendar of the 2026-2027 Broadway season, visit scfta.org.