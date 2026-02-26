New dining, retail concessions open at John Wayne Airport

OC Supervisor Katrina Foley and other representatives welcomed Dunkin’ Donuts to the Orange County airport.

John Wayne Airport celebrated the grand opening of an expanded coffee shop and retail concessions this month.

OC Vice Chair Katrina Foley was among the local leadership who attended the Feb. 19 ribbon cutting for the new options, which are a key element of marketing redevelopment at the Orange County airport.

“Our revitalization of the restaurant and retail landscape at John Wayne Airport finally takes off, focused on welcoming millions of travelers with a true taste of our Orange County business community,” Foley said in a statement.

John Wayne Airport celebrated the opening of Dunkin’ Donuts, Brookstone and Harbor Exchange.

“By investing more than $50 million into transforming the entire terminal, we expect to bring $11.4 million in annual revenue,” Foley said.

The improvements come alongside the airport’s capital improvement program, which prioritizes “modernization, guest experience and economic vitality,” according to the supervisor.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors approved the new concessions and retail last May and HMSHost, a food-service company that operates dining concepts at airports internationally, is in the process of opening new concepts across Terminals A, B and C.

O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley and other officials welcomed new retail concessions to John Wayne Airport on Feb. 19. (Courtesy of O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley)

Other anticipated eateries include local favorites Wahoo’s Fish Taco, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store, and Chaupain Bakery, which also has stores in San Clemente and Laguna Hills.

A revamped Anaheim Ducks Breakaway Bar & Grill will also make a debut along with MAC, Jo Malone and Sunglass Hut on the Go managed by Hudson and Market 949 and The Goods @ SNA operated by Paradies Lagardere.

“These new concessions showcase our ongoing commitment to creating airport jobs, boosting tourism, and supporting the local businesses who keep Orange County’s economy thriving,” Foley said.

For a full list of dining at retail at John Wayne Airport, visit ocair.com.