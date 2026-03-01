Spanish rooftop restaurant is back on top in Anaheim

The 12th floor from Top of the V, highest rooftop bar and restaurant in Anaheim.

From the 12th floor of the Viv Hotel, guests have a bird’s-eye view of Disney California Adventure’s brightly lit Ferris wheel and other Anaheim landmarks. It is the highest rooftop in the city and the lofty location is also home to Top of the V, the newly reopened rooftop bar and restaurant atop the Tribute Portfolio property.

After a short closure in January, the space is back, reimagined as a Spanish-inspired steakhouse concept. While the restaurant has taken culinary cues from the Basque region since opening, the new menu features a focus on a new steak program, with premium cuts such as the 28-day dry-aged ribeye and the picanha steak (a prized Brazilian cut known for its signature fat cap).

“The evolution of the restaurant is going from something that was very small bites and tapas heavy, to adding a steak program that is one of the best,” said executive chef Jayro Martinez. “It is a fun mix of Spanish influence and things I have done in the past in my career, all revolving around California produce.”

Top of the V Executive Chef Jayro Martinez slices Jamón ibérico, a Spainish style cured leg of pork. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Martinez began his culinary career at young age, earning the title of head chef when he was 23 at Mh Zh in Silver Lake, a casual Israeli restaurant that went on to earn recognition as one of the “13 Best New Restaurants in America” by the Thrillist. His résumé also includes time with Orange County’s Mayfield in San Juan Capistrano and Westwood Coast Steakhouse in Costa Mesa.

With Martinez in charge, the menu at Top of the V still retains its Spanish roots with croquetas de jamón and palleas on the menu, along with Basque cheesecake for dessert.

“The special part about it, is that is not just a steakhouse, it still has that Spanish soul,” Martinez said.

At a Feb. 23 grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce, guests enjoyed a bites like chorizo picante, manchego cheese and jamón ibérico. Martinez sliced the Spanish style cured leg of pork to order, fanning out thin cuts of the rich, marbled meat on small plates.

The new menu also emphasizes interactive service moments that create a unique experience for diners, for example smoked cocktails unveiled tableside and shareable dishes that are designed for groups. The reopening included a large format pallea of saffron-spiced rice studded with chorizo, clams, mussels, shrimp and dollops of garlic aioli.

Paella Negera, made with squid ink rice at Top of the V in Anaheim. (Courtesy of Top of the V)

Martinez said he is particularly excited about such new additions as the roasted beet salad comprised of heirloom beets, endive, marcona almonds and strawberries, finished with a honey whipped goat cheese and fig glaze and the paella negera.

“It is cooked in a broth that has squid ink in it as well, so it paints the rice black and it is served with octopus and shrimp,” said Martinez. “It is delicious.”

Besides the new menu, the nearly 5,000-square-foot space has also undergone a revamp, with brightened interiors, Spanish-inspired design details and expanded outdoor dining. At sundown, the curtains on the floor-to-ceiling windows draw back to reveal the Orange County cityscape and, on some nights, Disneyland fireworks shows.

The hotel, formerly the Radisson Blu Anaheim, is part of Anaheim’s resort corridor, less than two miles from the theme park and the Anaheim Convention Center. The Viv Hotel’s general manager, Maria Evans, sees the transformation of the restaurant as keeping in step with the city’s growing offerings.

The view from The Viv’s 12th floor restaurant, Top of the V, in Anaheim. (Sarah Mosqueda)

“Anaheim continues to evolve as a destination for standout dining experiences,” Evans said. “The reimagined Top of the V will introduce Spanish steakhouse cuisine at the city’s highest rooftop restaurant.”

Martinez hopes both locals and visitors from out of town will seek out Top of the V as a destination for truly elevated dining.

“There are very few true Spanish-influence restaurants in California to begin with,” Martinez said. “This a great place to really dive into that world.”

Top of the V is located at 601 S Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim. For details on the menu and to make reservations visit topoftheviv.com