Chapman University parts ways with dinosaur expert who appeared in Epstein files

Horner’s classes were reportedly canceled after documents surfaced showing his connection to Epstein.

John “Jack” Horner, a famed paleontologist and technical advisor on the Jurassic Park film franchise, no longer works as a lecturer at Chapman University.

The separation comes after Horner, who served as inspiration for the Dr. Alan Grant character in Michael Crichton’s novel, “Jurassic Park,” appeared in the latest tranche of files released by the U.S Dept. of Justice related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Bob Hitchcock, a Chapman spokesperson, confirmed the relationship is now extinct.

“Jack Horner is no longer with the university,” he said. “In keeping with standard employment practices, we cannot provide any more information beyond that.”

It is unclear whether Horner resigned or if the university terminated him.

The separation comes after Horner, who was also a Chapman presidential fellow, appeared in the Epstein files. A series of disclosed email exchanges detailed two visits to the deceased financier’s ranch in New Mexico while Horner was a professor at Montana State University.

He also sought academic funding from Epstein for his DinoChicken project, an effort to reverse engineer a chicken to give it dinosaur-like features.

“Jeffrey and the girls were very gracious hosts,” Horner wrote Epstein’s assistant after a 2012 trip to dig for dinosaur bones around the ranch.

Horner responded to the recent controversy by publicly stating that while his decision to pursue Epstein as a donor reflected “extremely poor judgement” on his part, he did not witness anything “weird, inappropriate, or out of the ordinary” during the trips.

He also regretted referring to the ranch hosts as “girls” and claimed that they were introduced to him as college students but now recognizes that they could have been victims of Epstein, who faced federal sex trafficking charges involving minors before his 2019 death.

Chapman officials looked into the matter of Horner’s appearance in the Epstein files, once the documents surfaced. Since his separation, the university has taken down pages from its website that reference him, including ones about the dinosaur lab he founded in 2022.

The controversy spread through the campus in Orange.

Edsel Tinoco, a Chapman freshman who is majoring in creative writing, first learned of the connection after reading about it in the Panther, the university’s student newspaper.

“I was pretty shocked,” he said. “There’s been a lot of talk around it in my classes and on Instagram posts.”

A professor pointed out Horner to him on campus.

Horner’s appearance in Epstein’s private correspondences is not, itself, a sign of criminal wrongdoing.

The documents, though, have prompted a reckoning within the paleontologist community.

DinoCon, a British dinosaur convention, has banned academics “who engaged with members of the Epstein organization after the conviction of Jeffrey Epstein” from its events, according to a statement posted online.

Horner falls under that ban.

At Chapman, Horner most recently taught classes on Darwin’s evolutionary theory and dinosaurs in science and media.

He first joined to the university as a presidential fellow in 2016 after retiring from Montana State University, a move that was prompted, in part, by a lingering controversy over his marriage to an undergraduate student.