‘Real Women Have Curves’ musical cast comes to Segerstrom for ‘Curves in Concert’

Segerstrom Center for the Art celebrates Women’s History month and honors Latina voices with the West Coast premiere of “Curves in Concert” on March 20.

The one-night-only concert experience will feature members from the original Broadway cast of “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical,” including Tatianna Córdoba, Florencia Cuenca, Shadia Fairuz, Jennifer Sánchez, Carla Jimenez, Aline Mayagoitia, Shelby Acosta, Sandra Valls and Claudia Mulet.

Based on Josefina López’s 1990 play, which inspired the 2002 HBO film starring America Ferrera, “Real Women Have Curves: The Musical” follows the story of Ana, an 18-year-old woman ready to leave her immigrant parents’ household to attend college. Torn between pitching in at her family’s East Los Angeles garment business and following her own dreams of building a career in New York City, Ana must examine her ideas of cultural identity and womanhood.

¡DAMAS!, an annual outdoor plaza party, at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in 2025. (Victoria Orozco)

The show concluded its run on Broadway last June, but this encore performance highlights key music and stories from the original with songs including “Make It Work” and “Flying Away”. Tickets also include a post show talk with the cast and López.

After the show, the celebration will continue in the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza with ¡DAMAS!, a free, family-friendly event with music, dancing, food trucks and women-owned businesses. The outdoor party, named for the Spanish word for “ladies,” will serve as the official after-party for “Curves in Concert,” and will take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

¡DAMAS! returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts with music, dancing, food trucks and women - owned vendors. (Victoria Orozco)

Attendees can look forward to live musical performances from Adelaide Pilar & Mariachi Las Catrinas and an open dance floor alongside local food truck offerings. Blankets, low chairs and picnic style food are welcome and George’s Café will also be serving food and beverages.

“Curves in Concert” will begin in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $30. ¡DAMAS!, held in the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., is free to attend with no reservations required. For details, go to scfta.org