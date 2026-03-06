Fab four: The Goldmund Quartet tunes up for one night in Costa Mesa

The Goldmund Quartet in Berlin in 2022. The German string ensemble will play the Samueli Theater this month.

The Goldmund Quartet, an international award-winning German string ensemble, first began playing together while they were still attending high school in Munich.

Cellist Raphael Paratore said he, and bandmates Florian Schötz (violin), Pinchas Adt (violin) and Christoph Vandory (viola), always enjoyed getting together to play.

“Christoph and I, for example, have known each other since we were 11, 12 years old, ” said Paratore. “We played in the youth orchestra together.”

The quartet was formed in 2009 and has since received wide recognition. They were BBC New Generation Artist finalists and prizewinners at the 2018 Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition where it earned both 2nd Prize and the Special Award for 20th-Century Music.

This month the group will embark on a U.S. tour, with one concert date at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa on March 17 in the Samueli Theater.

The local performance will not only be memorable because of the music the quartet has selected, but also because of the instruments they will play. Since 2019, the musicians have performed on the historic “Paganini Quartet,” crafted by Stradivari and on loan from the Sasakawa Music Foundation, formerly known as the Nippon Music Foundation.

As their name suggests, the four instruments, made between 1630 and 1736, were owned and played by the virtuoso Niccolò Paganini.

“It’s their historical value that makes them unique,” Paratore said of the priceless instruments.

“Somehow we always had concerts to play and opportunities and it was very exciting,” Paratore said of the group’s career. “And gradually that developed; it was always step by step.”

Their seventh album, “Dahoam” — Bavarian for “at home” — was released in the fall of 2025 as an homage to the Alpine music of their homeland.

The Goldmund Quartet comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts this month. (Gregor Hohenberg)

Their upcoming Costa Mesa date features a program that Paratore said includes come of the group’s favorite pieces to play together, such as Franz Joseph Haydn’s “Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 33, No. 2 “The Joke.” Haydn, an Austrian composer, is considered pivotal to the evolution of chamber music.

“Haydn really is the father of string quartet. He wrote over 70 string quartets and this one is his most humoristic, which is where it gets its title “The Joke,” said Paratore. “It’s like stand-up comedy of the 18th century.”

The show will also include Franz Schubert’s Quartet in D minor, D. 810 “Death and the Maiden,” a piece Paratore said the Goldmund Quartet has enjoyed playing since the early days.

“It is an all-time favorite of ours and probably the piece we have performed the most. It was one of the first pieces we played as a quartet back in high school,” said Paratore. “It is such a beautiful piece of music and something we love performing.”

The concert in Orange County is an opportunity for those who appreciate chamber music as well as those who are merely curious about the style to experience it live. The group usually ends its concerts with Alpine music, which Paratore said demonstrates how closely the folk songs are connected to the classical compositions of Haydn and Schubert.

“What we always like to do as an encore is play some folk tunes, so that is definitely something the audience will hear as a little cherry on top at the end,” he said.

The Goldmund Quartet will perform on Tuesday, March 17 at the Samueli Theater at 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tickets, which start at $49, are available at scfta.org.