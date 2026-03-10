Mickey-shaped treats and more at Disney Food & Wine Festival

The Disneyland Resort is never short on supply of Mickey Mouse-shaped foods. This month, Disney California Adventure in Anaheim launches its annual Food & Wine Festival, which means there will be even more snacks shaped like everyone’s favorite cartoon mouse.

Hosted now through April 27, the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival at Disneyland Resort invites guests to sample 80 sips and snacks that highlight California’s culinary landscape.

“We try to represent California by blending a lot of different cultures,” said Disney California Adventure chef Luis Madrigal. “California is a melting pot of different types of recipes, ingredients and people and we try to bring that to the event.”

Disney California Adventure chef, Luis Madrigal presents this year’s Disney Food & Wine offerings. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Mickey Mouse’s likeness can be found in returning favorites like the Mickey-shaped macaron made with Snickers pieces and filled with caramel ganache, and in the café de olla tres leches cake, made with spiced Mexican coffee and topped with piloncillo, chantilly cream, cinnamon and a Mickey-shaped sprinkle cookie.

Some of the more creative dishes this year include a spicy chicken mole and white rice filled waffle taco shell.

“The mole taco is a very prominent in Mexico, but we wanted to find a way to make it fit the festival, ” Madrigal said. “The chicken and waffle mole taco is easy to eat, rather than having your typically messy mole that you have to sit down to enjoy.”

Ramen mac and cheese is another inventive dish on this year’s menu.

“We have our traditional cheddar cheese sauce, but we added a little chicken bouillon for that umami flavor, and furikake crunch on top,” Madrigal said.

Creative culinary offerings, like ramen mac and cheese, are on the menu at Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival in Anaheim. (Sarah Mosqueda)

The ramen mac and cheese also features a “hidden Mickey” of sorts. Two small, circular fish cakes are placed at the top of the round bowl.

“We did put them there on purpose to represent Mickey,” Madrigal said.

The wine element of the festival can be found at multiple location throughout the park. At the Hollywood Lounge, guests 21 and older can indulge in a wine flight that includes such pours as Campuget Wines Rosé from Nîmes, France and Whitehaven Wine Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand. Over at Uncork California in Paradise Gardens Park the wine list features new offerings like La Crema Chardonnay, Nielson Pinot Noir and Famille Perrin Côtes du Rhône Reserve Rosé along with flights of red wine, white wine and mimosas.

California Craft Brews has new craft beers on tap for the festival too, like Explorando, a Mexican style lager from Anaheim-based Bottle Logic Brewing and strawberry hard seltzer, La Fresa from LA Bodega Brewing Company. There are also cocktails available, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, such as the refreshing Cuties mandarin orange and blackberry punch, garnished with a Cuties mandarin orange.

A display of some of the sips and snacks available at Disney’s Food & Wine Festival this year. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Those looking to make the most of the foodie festival can pick up a Sip & Savor pass, available in a four or eight coupon option. Each digital coupon is redeemable for select food items and non-alcoholic beverages in the park and can be used over used over multiple visits during the festival.

Along with the food and drinks, the Food & Wine Festival serves up some unique entertainment. “Cookin’ with the Jammin’ Chefs,” the stomp-style musical performance with Disney characters, returns along with daily live musical performances at the Paradise Gardens Bandstand. On Saturday and Sundays, during the festival, the Hollywood Backlot Stage will feature culinary demonstration from celebrity chefs including Jet Tila and Wing Lam. Guests can also buy separate tickets for beverage education seminars at Sonoma Terrace, where winemakers and Disney mixologists lead guided tastings, answering questions and explaining signature sips.

Madrigal said he hopes everyone finds something to satisfy their appetite this year.

“We invite people from all over the world to come and try our culture here in California,” said Madrigal

The full festival menu at Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival can be found on the Disney Parks website.