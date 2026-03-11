Sex and the City: Canduce Bushnell brings one-woman show to South Coast Repertory

It has been decades since “Sex and the City” first appeared on HBO. Fans who couldn’t help but wonder what Carrie Bradshaw has been up to since she first graced our TV screens in the ’90s were rewarded with the reboot series, “And Just Like That,” which concluded in 2025. This spring, fans who still want more from the iconic sex columnist are in luck.

Candace Bushnell, the author of the book “Sex in the City,” which inspired the hit television show and introduced Bushnell’s alter ego, Carrie Bradshaw, brings her one-woman show to South Coast Rep for one weekend only with two performances on May 30 and one on May 31.

“Girls’ night out has never been so much fun as it will be when we gather to celebrate what ‘Sex and the City’ has meant to women everywhere,” said Suzanne Appel, South Coast Repertory’s managing director, in a statement. “For 30 years Candace Bushnell’s Carrie Bradshaw has embodied what it means to be true to oneself, something she shares with her creator.”

Bushnell is an American author, journalist and television producer who began writing a column in the New York Observer called “Sex and the City” in the 1990s. The column was compiled into a book, which in 1998 was adapted into an HBO show starring Sarah Jessica Parker. For the first two seasons, Bushnell worked on the show that made Carrie Bradshaw a household name. The series reached a wide audience and is often credited with shifting attitudes about women and sex, influencing third wave feminism and popularizing the concept of the antihero.

Additionally, Bushnell is the author of best-selling novels “4 Blondes,” “Trading Up,” “Lipstick Jungle,” “One Fifth Avenue,” “The Carrie Diaries” and “Summer and the City.”

Candace Bushnell, author of “Sex and the City,” is photographed during a day of promotion at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin /Los Angeles Times)

“Candace’s work has honored the richness of female friendships and expanded how women embrace their sensuality,” Appel said.

Bushnell’s show is an onstage memoir that tells the story of her experiences trying to make it as a writer in New York City and how she went on to create “Sex and the City.” The intimate production gives audiences a chance to see what it was like walk in Bushnell’s shoes — before she was known for wearing designer heels. Viewers can expect to be regaled with tales of Studio 54, Vogue and of course, the real life Mr. Big.

This benefit production is supported by Host Committee members Stephanie Argyros, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Jane Yada, Wendy Hales and Paula Tomei. A pre-show South Coast Plaza shopping experience is included with each performance, with ticket holders invited to shop brand partners on-site at SCR while sipping cosmopolitans. Antique and estate jewelry expert Mona Lee Nesseth will curate luxury jewelers for the shopping experience and there will be fashionable photos moments for everyone.

“South Coast Repertory has long welcomed world-class artists to its stages,” said Appel. “This benefit for our season and education programs is a wonderful opportunity to bring together live theater and fashion for a great cause.”

A limited number of tickets for VIP Meet & Greet Packages are also available that include a pre-show VIP reception, sponsored by South Coast Plaza, and an exclusive Champagne meet-and-greet and photo opportunity on stage with Bushnell.

“Candace Bushnell: True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City” is being performed at South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa May 30 and May 31. Tickets, which start at $85, are available at scr.org.