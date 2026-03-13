Go green: O.C.’s ready with Irish eats for St. Paddy’s Day

Tuesday is St. Patrick’s Day, the cultural holiday that honors Ireland’s patron saint and has, over the years, evolved from a religious feast to a largely secular holiday. Today, people often mark the day by wearing green, grabbing a pint and enjoying a hearty plate of corned beef and cabbage. Pondering how to embrace the Emerald Isle for the holiday? You can enjoy everything from green beer to green ice cream at these Orange County establishments serving St. Paddy’s Day specials.

A flight of hard seltzer at at Brewery X in Anaheim. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Brewery X

3191 E La Palma Ave., Anaheim

(760) 530-6040

Anaheim’s Brewery X is an independent craft brewery with an expansive indoor/outdoor space and an even larger tap list. For an extended St. Patrick’s Day weekend that runs through Tuesday, the brewery is pouring $5 pints and $20 pitchers of green beer and green seltzer. Brewery X Eats, the brewery’s food truck that specializes in New York-style pizza and beefy burgers, will add a corned beef Reuben sandwich special to the menu for St. Paddy’s Day. Bagpipe performances are taking place Saturday and Sunday, and Singles & Socials will host a singles mixer at the brewery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday for those hoping to get lucky in finding a good match. (Tickets are required for the mixer, but the brewery will remain open to the public during the event.)

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Courtesy of Strickland’s Ice Cream will serve mint chocolate chip for St. Patrick’s Day in Costa Mesa. (Courtesy of Strickland’s Ice Cream)

Strickland’s Ice Cream

1835 Newport Blvd., Suite B-121, Costa Mesa

(714) 887-4218

Strickland’s Ice Cream in Costa Mesa celebrates two years of carrying on the legacy of the Ohio-based ice cream and frozen custard brand in Orange County, after the Irvine franchise ended its 15-year run. Ice cream, frozen custard, yogurt and sorbet are made with fresh ingredients using the proprietary “batch freezer” machines Bill and Florence Strickland used when they founded the business in 1936. Flavors are rotated out daily with chocolate and vanilla as mainstays. For St. Paddy’s Day, ice cream lovers can come in for a scoop of festive green mint chocolate chip, available only on March 17.

Bluewater Grill will serve fish & chips for St. Paddy’s Day.

Bluewater Grill

630 Lido Park Drive

Newport Beach

(949) 675-3474

For St. Patrick’s Day, the original Bluewater Grill on the dock in Newport Beach’s Cannery Village is offering a special deal on a menu favorite: beer-battered fish & chips. On March 17, diners can enjoy an order of the freshly fried fish, served with coleslaw and French fries and a pint of High Spot Beer on draft for $20. There will also be limited servings of corned beef and cabbage.

Enjoy bangers & mash, corned beef hash and corned beef sandwich at Muldoon’s Irish Pub. (Courtesy of Muldoon’s Irish Pub)

Muldoon’s Irish Pub

202 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach

(949) 640-4110

Muldoon’s Irish Pub, located near Fashion Island, will start the St. Patrick’s Day party bright and early with an Irish breakfast menu served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Choose from items like Irish breakfast with eggs, bangers or bacon, and Murphy potato and corned beef hash with eggs and hollandaise sauce. After 11 a.m., more traditional Irish favorites will be served alongside some festive drinks. Dishes like Muldoon’s shepherd’s pie, topped with a golden mashed potato crust, Irish beef stew made with Guinness stout and corned beef and cabbage served with peas, carrots, mashed potatoes and Dijon sauce will be available along with cocktails like the Nutty Irishman and, of course, Guinness on draft. Arrive early to get your hands on a limited edition Muldoon’s St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt.

A server at Old World Village in Huntington Beach, where Irish Fest 2026 is underway. (Willy Sanjuan)

Irish Fest at Old World Biergarten

7561 Center Ave. #49,

Huntington Beach

(714) 895-8020

The Biergarten at Old World German Restaurant in Huntington Beach is known for its authentic Bavarian experience, and while the space is a go-to for Oktoberfest in the fall, it also hosts other cultural events through out the year. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the venue is hosting Irish Fest, a 10-day celebration of Irish music, food, and fun culminating with a performance from folk rock band, Silk Button Butchers, on March 17. The concert venue is separate from the restaurant and does require an admission ticket, but pre-purchased ticket holders who come early for dinner will receive 10% off their bill and $10 towards their next visit. Enjoy specialties like schnitzel, bratwurst stopped with sauerkraut, grilled peppers and onions and more before the show. For table reservations and tickets visit, events.oldworldhb.com.