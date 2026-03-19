‘Stand Up, Chow Down’ festival brings laughs and bites together in Anaheim

The Anaheim Packing District is walking distance from Center Street Promenade. The area easily fills four entertaining hours.

A tasty bite to eat and a good laugh are often at the top of the list when it comes to planning a successful night out. The two will come together for Anaheim’s latest entertainment offering, “Stand Up, Chow Down,” a new, citywide comedy and culinary festival.

Taking place April 3 and 4, throughout the Anaheim Packing District, the event, aimed at local comedy fans and foodies, will combine intimate comedy shows and chef-driven dining experiences.

Presented in partnership with Don’t Tell Comedy, an entertainment company that presents pop-up comedy shows at secret locations, described as “speakeasies of stand-up comedy,” multiple shows over the two days are planned with food and drink available at each show. Lineups are also a secret, with comedians remaining unknown until the moment they take the stage, with the exception of a marquee performance on Saturday night featuring Adam Ray.

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Comedian Adam Ray is the marquee headliner for Anaheim’s “Stand Up, Chow Down” fetsival. (Courtesy of Visit Anaheim)

The American actor, comedian and YouTuber is known best for his role as Vince McMahon on NBC’s “Young Rock” and his improv comedy parodying Dr. Phil McGraw in “Dr. Phil Unleashed” and “Dr. Phil Live!”

The festival begins on April 3 with three comedy shows accompanied by food and drinks from local food trucks, some even including light bites and tapas with admission. Multiple comedy shows are also on tap for April 4, including a live taping at a Packing House adjacent venue and two performances from Ray.

Tickets are sold individually for each show, allowing attendees to curate their own experience. All shows will happen within a three-block radius of the Anaheim Packing District and ticket holders will get location details the morning of the show.

‘Stand Up, Chow Down’ takes place April 3–4 in Anaheim. For tickets visit donttellcomedy.com