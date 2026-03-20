Santa Ana officials consider erasing César Chávez’s name and image from public spaces

The image of César Chávez, with a thick crop of hair framing a stern demeanor, stands at the end of a row of social justice giants artistically depicted in Santa Ana, from Martin Luther King Jr. to Frida Kahlo.

“Build, don’t destroy,” reads an accompanying quote from the late co-founder of the United Farm Workers.

But with Chávez’s historical legacy now in tatters following troubling allegations that he sexually assaulted girls as young as 12 and raped fellow farm worker leader Dolores Huerta, the future of his likeness on the huge “Purple Unity Project” mural that spans the back wall of the Orange County Educational Arts Academy is being discussed.

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“No one, especially children, should ever have to endure harm, and no legacy can excuse it,” said Mike Limón, OCEAA’s executive director, in a statement. “We are listening and taking the time to thoughtfully consider next steps. The César Chávez image is one section of our larger Purple Unity mural and our current discussions are focused specifically on that portion.”

Brian Peterson, the muralist, also stated “public art carries responsibility” and that he stands “ready to support a path forward that prioritizes truth, healing and unity.”

In addition to the mural, OCEAA is looking to review and revise its curriculum in light of the allegations that have surfaced, Limón said.

At La Artista Artesia Pilar Park in Santa Ana, artist Marina Aguilera covered her portrait of Chávez in a panel mural that runs along a pathway as soon as she learned of the allegations, in solidarity with the survivors.

“This was not a political or judgmental move on my part, it’s heartfelt,” Aguilera said. “So many young girls and women walk that pathway on a daily basis. As an artist, I want people to be uplifted when they see my artwork.”

She intends to add a tribute to Huerta somewhere along the mural.

As for the Chávez portrait in the public park, Aguilera will work with the city manager, mayor and the community on next steps.

Santa Ana, home to the largest Latino population in Orange County, is where Chávez’s name most commonly appears in public spaces, from César E. Chávez High School to César Chávez Campesino Park.

The exterior of Cesar E. Chavez high school in Santa Ana. (Allen Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

That may soon change, as the sex abuse allegations detailed in a New York Times investigative report have prompted a reckoning among city and school officials.

Santa Ana Mayor Valerie Amezcua and Councilmember Jessie Lopez have both called for a process to strip his name from public spaces.

Amezcua described the accusations against Chávez as “deeply shocking and horrific” in a statement posted online and pledged to work with the Santa Ana City Council on reviewing local landmarks bearing his name ahead of its meeting on April 7.

Lopez intends to introduce a community process to rename César Chávez Campesino Park at the April council meeting, one that she said will be community-led and transparent.

“Accountability must also be reflected in how we honor our public spaces and collective history,” Lopez said in a statement posted online. “No title, legacy or position should shield anyone from accountability or allow a culture of harm and silence to continue.”

City officials originally added Chávez’s name to Campesino Park in 2001, the same year California first marked his March 31 birthday as a state holiday.

After the allegations, state legislators are now proposing that the holiday be renamed “Farmworkers Day.”

At Santa Ana Unified School District, which is home to César E. Chávez High School, officials are reviewing the situation, including a potential name change.

After his death, Chávez’s family was present in 1995 for the high school’s grand opening. The occasion was celebrated with mariachi and baile folklórico.

But the mood is no longer festive.

“Addressing community concerns involving the school that bears César Chávez’s name remains a top priority for the superintendent and the Board of Education,” said School Board President Katelyn Brazer Aceves. “This matter is being approached with care and responsibility.”

Trustees are set to review the process in place for renaming schools at the March 24 school board meeting.

The allegations have also roiled Santa Ana College, where a business and computer center bears the disgraced labor leader’s name.

“We will be covering the César Chávez murals and the naming plaques of the César Chávez building,” said Dr. Annebelle Nery, SAC’s president, in a Thursday email. “We are also removing related photos from the website and social media.”

The Rancho Santiago Community College District, which governs SAC, is undertaking a broader effort to purge references to Chávez throughout the district.