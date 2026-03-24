Bon appetit: Knife Pleat partners with South Coast Repertory for dinner and a show

“Eat Me” director Caitlin Sullivan, from left, and playwright Talene Monahon with restaurateur Yassmin Sarmadi and chef Tony Esnault of Knife Pleat.

Foodies with an appetite for theater can add an extra course to their evening as South Coast Repertory and Knife Pleat partner for the world premiere of Talene Monahon’s new comedy, “Eat Me.”

The collaboration between South Coast Plaza’s Michelin-star restaurant and the neighboring professional theater company will feature dinner and a show.

“Pairing fine dining at Knife Pleat and a world-premiere comedy about obsessing over food is a meta-theatrical experience of art imitating life,” South Coast Rep Managing Director Suzanne Appel said in a statement.

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“Eat Me” follows a cast of like-minded foodie characters looking for something “that makes them feel full.” Monahon was inspired to pen the play after discovering a dating app profile for a man with gourmand syndrome, a sudden, intense obsession with fine food and gourmet dining, following a brain injury.

The cast of “Eat Me” at Knife Pleat in Costa Mesa. (Courtesy of South Coast Repertory)

Gourmands of any level will appreciate the contemporary French cuisine served at Knife Pleat, which was awarded a Michelin-star in 2021.

Led by chef Tony Esnault, the restaurant will feature its signature preview menu in the dining package, which showcases an introductory exploration of menu offerings.

Diners can look forward to white asparagus with celery, brioche and chives, Japanese seabream served with rainbow chard, fennel and citrus and Tajima Wagyu beef with kohlrabi, salsify and a caper sabayon.

Restaurateur Yassmin Sarmadi said in a statement the restaurant has long desired a partnership with the theater company, and the premiere of “Eat Me” seemed like a perfect pairing.

Chef Tony Esnault’s modern approach to classical French cuisine is seen in Knife Pleat’s elegant menu. (Courtesy Tucker + Hossler)

“The arts are a passion for us, and we’ve always done what we can to support them within our community,” Sarmadi said. “At Knife Pleat, we see dining as a form of storytelling, much like theater, where every detail is designed to create an emotional and visceral connection.

“The partnership with SCR allows us to celebrate creativity across disciplines while supporting a vibrant cultural community that brings people together.”

The special dining package is priced at $275 per person. There is space for 16 patrons each night, with a limit of six diners per party.

The seating for the prix-fixe menu at Knife Pleat begins at 5 p.m., an amuse bouche — French for a small appetizer — of sorts, followed by premium tickets to a 7:30 p.m. performance of “Eat Me.”

Packages are available for April 14, 16, 18, 23, 24, 25 and 29, as well as May 1-2. Reservations are available at scr.org.

SCR subscribers who already have show tickets can upgrade to the dinner package for $195.

