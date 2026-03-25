$10 million patient gift helps fund new Mission health center

Emergency room Dr. Jim Keany treats patient a in the Emergency room at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo in 2022.

Providence Mission Hospital Foundation announced Wednesday the new Kathy Williams Family Health Center in Rancho Mission Viejo, which aims to expand access to primary, specialty and urgent care services in South Orange County.

The center is named in recognition of a $10 million gift from Williams, a former patient and longtime Providence Mission Hospital supporter.

“I’m grateful for the care I received at Providence Mission Hospital

and wanted to support the caregivers and programs that make such a difference for patients and families,’’ Williams said in a statement. “It means a great deal to me to know this center will help bring important health services directly into the community.’’

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The newly opened health center brings together a wide range of primary and specialty care services in one location, making it easier for South County residents and families to access care close to home, according to the foundation.

“Philanthropy allows us to move faster and think bigger about how we care for our communities,’’ said Nicole Balsalmo, Providence Mission Hospital Foundation’s chief philanthropy officer.

“Kathy’s gift reflects what is possible when a grateful patient partners with us to expand access to the care and services our community depends on.’’

Located at 28881 Airoso St. in Rancho Mission Viejo, the new center will be staffed by physicians from Providence Mission Heritage Medical Group, including board-certified family doctors, internists and specialists.

Initial services launching this spring include primary care, endocrinology and urgent care.

Additional services becoming available in the fall include OB-GYN, dermatology, rheumatology and comprehensive imaging services such as MRI, CT, X-ray and mammography, the hospital said.