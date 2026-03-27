Spring for a coastal Easter dining experience in Orange County — you won’t regret it

Spring has sprung and plenty of Orange County restaurants are highlighting the fresh, vibrant offerings of the season in special April 5 holiday offerings.

This Easter Sunday, spring for a coastal dining experience, like a brunch buffet with an ocean view or take to the high seas on an Easter brunch cruise.

Whether you’re in the mood for a garden fresh breakfast or an elegant, four-course dinner, there are options for you. There’s also a good chance your meal will include a visit from the Easter Bunny.

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The Balboa Bay Club will offer an Easter Brunch on April 5. (Courtesy of Balboa Bay Club)

Balboa Bay Club

1221 West Coast Hwy.

Newport Beach

(949) 630-4120

Newport Beach’s waterfront resort presents a champagne brunch buffet curated by executive chef Diego Bernal. Inspired by Southern California’s citrus season, Bernal incorporates varieties like Cara Cara , blood and navel oranges into the menu to create dishes such as charred salmon filet in blood orange beurre blanc with fennel & citrus slaw, striped sea bass with navel orange sauce and brussels sprouts in a citrus honey glaze.

The buffet also features crêpes finished with choices including lemon curd, orange sauce and yuzu chocolate sauce, plus a raw bar, carving station, breakfast items and made-to-order omelettes.

Guests can enjoy live music and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Served in the lighthouse event space, brunch is priced at $150+ for adults and $60+ for children. Sparkling wine and mimosas are included for guests 21 and over. Reservations required. Book at opentable.com

A brunch display with luxurious seafood at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. (Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel)

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

One Ritz Carlton Dr.

Dana Point

(949) 240-2000

Easter at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel not only features an indulgent brunch buffet, but a special appearance by the Easter Bunny, along with other children’s activities. Diners will be offered a spread that includes seafood towers, carving stations and classic breakfast items.

Take advantage of photo moments with large-scale artistry eggs on display throughout the seaside property in Dana Point. The all inclusive brunch is priced at $250 per adult and $125 for children. For reservations, visit opentable.com.

A spring-forward dish of scarlet beet “ravioli” at Selanne Steak Tavern in Laguna Beach. (Courtesy of Selanne Steak Tavern)

Selanne Steak Tavern

1464 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach

(949) 715-9881

Laguna Beach’s Selanne Steak Tavern, owned by Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne, presents a special four-course dining experience this Easter Sunday.

Focused on spring flavors, the menu offers a choice of Caesar salad with baby gem lettuce and lemon onions, scarlet beet “ravioli” with artisanal goat cheese, wedge salad with bacon foam and Point Reyes blue cheese; or mixed berry and avocado crème for first course.

Second course options include Pacific diver scallops, shrimp and mango cocktail or spring pea agnolotti. Entree course choices are prime roasted ribeye with herb crust and red wine jus, New Zealand lamb with fresh mint sauce or Chilean sea bass.

Entrees come with sauces, condiments and four sides served for the table. The meal ends with choice of strawberry shortcake, tiramisu or spring citrus finale. The prix-fixe menu is priced at $130 for adults, $55 for children. Reservations required. Reserve at opentable.com.

Driftwood Kitchen will host its annual seaside Easter Brunch Buffet. (Courtesy of Driftwood Kitchen)

Driftwood Kitchen

619 Sleepy Hollow Ln.

Laguna Beach

(949) 715-7700

Driftwood Kitchen’s annual seaside Easter brunch showcases fresh seafood, prime steak and more. Chef Rainer Schwarz presents a buffet complete with a seafood station featuring grilled branzino, jumbo lump blue crab cakes and Mexican Tiger shrimp on ice.

The carving station will have whole roasted Double R Ranch prime rib of beef, Jidori chicken breast and whole king salmon. Guests can also expect cold salads, seasonal fruit, tea sandwiches and breakfast favorites like buttermilk pancakes, smoked bacon, O’Brien potatoes and eggs Benedict.

Driftwood’s full bar will offer signature cocktails and a selection of wines by the glass and bottle for an additional cost. Easter Brunch is priced at $135 for adults and $25 for children. Make reservations for groups of five or fewer at opentable.com. Larger parties should call (949) 715-7700.

Mastro’s Ocean Club Irvine celebrates Easter with a decadent buffet. (Courtesy of Mastro’s Ocean Club)

Mastro’s Ocean Club

772 Spectrum Center Dr.

Irvine

(949) 341-0376

Mastro’s Ocean Club Irvine, recently opened at Irvine Spectrum Center, celebrates Easter with a decadent buffet.

Known for high-end offerings, Mastro’s brings the same standard to brunch with an iced sea food tower featuring oysters, snow crab claws, cocktail shrimp and lobster tails, hand-carved New York strip and cheese blintzes with wild berry compote. Made-to-order dishes include Mastro’s Belgian waffle, eggs Benedict and build-your-own-omelette.

The buffet is priced at $150 for adults and $45 for children and includes breakfast, lunch, dessert and a coffee or a cocktail for guest 21 and over. Made-to-order dishes and additional cocktails or wine are available at an additional cost. For reservations, visit mastrosrestaurants.com.

Celebrate Easter Sunday with a garden brunch at Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens. (Courtesy of Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens)

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd.,

Corona del Mar

(949) 640-1415

Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens serves farm-to-table fare set within the lovely landscape of the Corona del Mar home and garden destination. Chef Rich Mead’s long-standing relationships with local farms and purveyors shapes the menu and guests can always expect a garden fresh meal.

For Easter Sunday, the popular restaurant celebrates with a spring brunch. Choose from items like seasonal French toast, green chile pork and eggs served with grilled seasonal vegetables and Rye Goods country bread, paired with house-made cultured butter. Book your table at farmhouse.rogersgardens.com.

Spend Easter aboard a cruise through Newport Harbor. (Courtesy of City Cruises’)

Newport Beach Easter Premier Brunch Cruise

2431 West Coast Highway

Newport Beach

Spend your Easter on the water with a Newport Beach Easter Brunch Cruise. The two-hour cruise aboard a luxurious yacht features unlimited mimosas and a buffet with breakfast pastries, smoked salmon display and more.

Enjoy live music and a visit with the Easter Bunny, all against the backdrop of scenic views of Newport Harbor. Three cruises are scheduled for Easter Sunday with tickets starting at $120 per person. To book, go to cityexperiences.com.