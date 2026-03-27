Good grief: Tom Everhart’s take on the iconic Peanuts characters now in Fullerton

“The Liberties” is part of the “Tom Everhart’s Peanuts Collection” on display at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center in Fullerton.

When it comes to a boy and his dog, there is perhaps no more recognizable — and beloved — duo than Charlie Brown and his beagle, Snoopy.

The central Peanuts characters, created by Charles M. Schulz, first appeared in October of 1950 in a comic strip syndicated in just seven newspapers. Since then, the Peanuts gang has grown a presence in popular culture that has far transcended their humble origins, as their likeness has graced merchandise, television specials and even theme parks.

“Reach for the Stars,” featuring Lucy, Snoopy and Charlie Brown, on display at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center in Fullerton. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

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There is one collaborative partnership that stands out out, though. Fine artist Tom Everhart was introduced to Schulz in 1980 and developed a close relationship with the cartoonist, who personally authorized Everhart to reinterpret the Peanuts characters in his own style.

Now, a private collection of Everhart’s work inspired by the iconic comic characters and the artist’s relationship with Schulz, “Tom Everhart’s Peanuts Collection,” is on display at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center in Fullerton through May 1.

“This whole collection features the Peanuts characters in these super colorful works,” said Callie Prendiville Johnson, the museum’s communications director. “They had a really unique friendship, and Everhart has continued to produce these characters in different scenarios.”

The exhibition opens with a depiction of Snoopy as the Statue of Liberty, with Woodstock playing a tiny violin standing in as his torch. Titled “The Liberties,” the piece features florescent yellow and hot pink acrylic finger paint saturating the canvas in bold, thick strokes.

Another work, titled “Reach for the Stars,” shows Lucy and Charlie Brown with Snoopy snuggled between them taking in a vibrant light show of stars kaleidoscoping, like the Northern lights, across the night sky.

Tom Everhart’s “Hero,” depicting the iconic Snoopy hugging pal Woodstock, is part of the “Tom Everhart’s Peanuts Collection” at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

In each piece, the characters behave as their authentic selves, remaining true to the personalities they are known for. Snoopy is playful, dancing joyfully or embracing Woodstock. Lucy is confident and stoic, reclining in a beach chair wearing sunglasses. Charlie Brown is anxious but resilient, equal measures of “good” and “grief.”

Prendiville Johnson notes many visitors to the exhibition connect specifically with a work titled, “Salmon Breath,” in which Charlie Brown affectionately cups Snoppy’s face in his hands.

Tom Everhart’s “Salmon Breath,” featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy, is a fan favorite of visitors to Muckenthaler Cultural Center’s “Tom Everhart’s Peanuts Collection” exhibit. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Although Schulz never considered himself to be a fine artist (his self-depreciating demeanor famously matched that of good old Charlie Brown), Everhart has long made the case that Schulz was not “just a cartoonist,” but rather a master of a very simple, but sophisticated style.

“Obviously, people have emotional connections to these characters,” said Prendiville Johnson. “But Everhart really breaks down the line work, and the proportions and some of that fine art perspective.”

A contemporary of pop artists like Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, Everhart’s own work is pop art with elements of expressionism laced throughout. His sense of color and humor present the familiar through a new, exciting lens.

Tom Everhart’s “Jean’s Wake” is one of several pieces on display at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center in Fullerton. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Everhart’s series of tidal waves featuring a tiny body surfing Snoopy specifically spoke to the anonymous private collector who has loaned the work to the Muckenthaler. The collector’s statement included in the show relays his experience of being raised in a modest immigrant household, feeling like the world was small.

“As a child, I discovered something unexpected in the Peanuts cartoons — hope,” he writes. “You may face enormous waves. You may fall. You may doubt. You may need a hug. You may need to make a statement. But you can rise.”

A detail of Tom Everhart’s “Jean’s Wake,” reveals a tiny bodysurfing Snoopy among the painted waves. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

In conjunction with the exhibition, the Muckenthaler’s resident Electric Company Theatre presented a two-week run of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” directed by Brian Johnson.

“We had over 1,000 Fullerton and surrounding school district students come and watch the show,” said Prendiville Johnson. “We did student matinees, so they were able to watch the show, while the art was on the walls.”

A detail of Tom Everhart’s “Surfing with Franz and Willem” shows the iconic Snoopy, arms outstretched, under a falling wave. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Prendiville Johnson said the Muckenthaler has appreciated the response from audiences visiting the exhibition.

“We have really loved it having it here and we keep describing it as a great introduction,” she said. “Whether somebody has young kids or they just don’t consider themselves a museum-goer, this is a really welcoming and inclusive show.”

“Tom Everhart’s Peanuts Collection” is open at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center in the Main Gallery through May 1. While the gallery is typically open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the gallery will have special hours on April 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For details, visit themuck.org.