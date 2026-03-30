Sip and snack at 2026 California Wine Festival in Dana Point

Spend the weekend sipping and snacking by the sea at the California Wine Festival’s upcoming two-day wine-tasting event. The signature vino festival returns to Orange County April 24 to 25 at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point.

“Dana Point embodies everything we love about this festival with breathtaking ocean views, incredible culinary talent and an enthusiastic community of wine lovers,” stated Emily Kaufmann, executive director of California Wine Festival, in a news release.

Founded in Santa Barbara in 2004, the California Wine Festival is known for hosting wine-tasting events at coastal locations designed to introduce wine enthusiasts to California regional wines from Napa Valley, Sonoma, Paso Robles and beyond.

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Taste a curated selection of the fine wines and culinary offerings at the California Wine Festival. (Courtesy of California Wine Festival)

The festival begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24 with the Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting VIP event. This intimate wine experience features a curated collection of wines created with serious wine enthusiasts and collectors in mind. A sparkling wine reception will welcome guests on the Del Mar Lawn, for rare pours paired with gourmet hors d’oeuvres and live music.

Guests will also have the chance to meet with winemakers and proprietors and bid on rare bottles and exclusive tasting experiences in a silent auction. The auction will benefit Sandy Feet Initiative, a nonprofit California Wine Festival has partnered with in the past that supports siblings of children with special needs with beach-based programs including yoga and surfing. There are a limited number of tickets for Sunset Rare, priced at $135.

Then, on April 25 the party moves to Sea Terrace Park with the Beachside Wine Festival, from 1 to 4 p.m. A village of white-topped tasting tents will house hundreds of fine wines and regional craft brews from makers like Akash Winery & Vineyards, Bouchaine Vineyards, Frisby Winery & Brewing, Ysidro Sake Spritz and others.

Chefs and local restaurants such as Brio Tuscany Grille and Trevor’s at the Track will serve sample-sized bites intended to pair with wine, including artisanal cheeses, fresh breads with olive oils, and chocolates. VIP ticket holders can take advantage of early entry at noon, getting access to select reserve wines and priority tastings.

Chef-driven bites are paired with a California wine tasting experience at the California Wine Festival. (Courtesy of California Wine Festival)

Entertainment will be provided by Upstream, a Caribbean steel drum band.

Tickets to the Beachside Wine Festival start at $85 and a festival pass granting access to both days is available for $239.

“From rare reserve tastings at sunset to a vibrant afternoon celebration by the sea, this weekend captures the spirit of California in every glass,” Kaufmann said.

The California Wine Festival takes place April 24 and 25. For further details and tickets, go to californiawinefestival.com.