Newport Beach’s Champagnes Kitchen expands to Surf City

Newport Beach’s Champagnes Kitchen is expanding, taking over the space formerly occupied by an IHOP on Main Street in Huntington Beach.

Champagnes Kitchen has served the Newport Beach community for 37 years and, in 2021, Matt and Winnona Tobey acquired the brand. Since taking over, the couple has focused on modernizing and refreshing the bistro, deli and catering concept, with an eye on expansion.

“We’ve spent the past four years evolving the brand while honoring its legacy,” Matt Tobey said in a prepared statement. “With Huntington Beach, we finally get to reimagine Champagnes as our own.”

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Champagnes Kitchen prepares to open in the former IHOP space in Huntington Beach. (Wales Communications)

The Main Street IHOP, which still had a sign with its full name, International House of Pancakes, served hotcakes and other breakfast staples in the space for more than 26 years. Over the past year, the space has undergone construction and plans have been made for a spring opening.

Winnona Tobey, a pastry chef and graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, overseas the culinary direction for Champagnes Kitchen while her husband brings hospitality experience from his work with local eateries like Wild Goose and Urth Caffe. The couple relocated from Arizona to Huntington Beach in 2015 and have called Surf City their home ever since.

“When moving to California, Huntington Beach was the community that first welcomed us. Our kids were born here, we spend our time here,” said Winnona Tobey said. “When we saw this space was available, we knew exactly where we wanted to invest our money, time and passion”

Newport Beach’s Champagnes Kitchen is expanding to Huntington Beach. (Wales Communications)

The couple cites generous portions, approachable comfort food and a family-friendly atmosphere as key tenets of their brand and aim to replicate the same standards in the new space. Like the Newport Beach location, the new restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Diners can still hit up the space for buttermilk pancakes along with other breakfast dishes such as brioche French toast and quiche made with seasonal vegetables and gruyère cheese. The all-day menu features soups, salads, deli sandwiches and brick oven pizzas.

“It’s our goal to have something for everyone,” said Matt Tobey. “Being a young family ourselves, we want guests of all ages to feel happy and cared for when they dine with us and we’re excited to bring this concept to Huntington Beach.”

Additionally, the new location will introduce a bar program with beer, wine and craft cocktails added to the menu, along with a full espresso bar that will feature Costa Mesa roaster Moongoat Coffee. Guests can expect a fast-casual counter during the day, with full-service dinner beginning at 4 p.m.

Champagnes Kitchen Huntington Beach is scheduled to open in May. For details, visit Champagneskitchenoc.com