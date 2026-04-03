‘Taste of the Arts’ returns for Segerstrom’s 2026-27 season

At Segerstrom Center for the Arts, the “Taste of the Arts” dining series is getting a curtain call. After a successful 2025-26 season run, the performing arts center is reprising the dining program during its upcoming season.

Each performance in the six-night subscription series will include a multi-course dinner at an Orange County restaurant, two hours before showtime.

The dinner-and-a-show format is designed to incentivize Segerstrom patrons to explore a new local restaurant or check out performances across various genres.

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The 2026-27 series begins Sept. 19 with Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra. The group combines big band jazz with Latin music, making Calo Kitchen + Tequila an appropriate partner. The Mexican restaurant in South Coast Plaza’s Carousel Court, founded by Clemente Heredia, is inspired by recipes from Heredia’s grandmother, the namesake of his restaurateur family’s first concept, Carmelita’s. Ticket holders will enjoy a 6 p.m. dinner that includes family-style shrimp ceviche and options like short-rib enchiladas or chicken fajitas, followed by the show with prime orchestra seating in the Renée & Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

On Oct. 28, the 2024 Tony-winning Best Musical, “The Outsiders” is paired up with Antonello Ristorante. The South Coast Plaza Village restaurant serves classic Northern Italian dishes like burrata ravioli and pollo parmigiano in a Tuscan-inspired setting. Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. with orchestra row seating for the musical based on S.E. Hinton’s novel at Segerstrom Hall.

For the Dec. 10 cabaret show with Tituss Burgess, Morton’s the Steakhouse will offer the theater patrons options like Caesar salad, French onion soup gratinée and an 8-ounce center-cut filet mignon at South Coast Plaza Village before an intimate performance with floor seating at tables for four at the Samueli Theater.

Chili Crab xiao long bao from Paradise Dynasty in Costa Mesa, CA. (Scott Smeltzer/Los Angeles Times)

A romantic evening is planned for Feb. 14, 2027 with the Takács Quartet at the Samueli Theater. The string group, formed in Budapest in 1975, brings its Grammy Award-winning music to Costa Mesa prefaced by a dim sum luncheon with Paradise Dynasty. The Singapore-based dumpling empire will present lunch at 1 p.m. with the performance to follow with floor seating at tables of four inside the theater.

The American Ballet Theatre’s dance production of “The Sleeping Beauty” on April 5, 2027 is paired with Water Grill, located on the Segerstrom Center campus. Ticket holders can indulge in a fresh seafood dinner with dishes like calm chowder and Chilean sea bass at 5 p.m. before orchestra row seating for the ballet.

For the one-night-only, Segerstrom exclusive performance by “Wicked” talent Jessica Vosk, the center partners with AnQi Bistro at South Coast Plaza. The May 11, 2027 show will begin with a 5:30 p.m. dinner that includes wok shaken beef, crispy orange peel chicken, An’s famous garlic noodles and more, followed with orchestra row seating in Segerstrom Hall for an evening with the beloved Broadway star.

Taste of the Arts subscriptions are priced at $1,350 and are available now at scfta.org