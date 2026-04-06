Taste of Irvine serves up varied flavors of the city

Leslie Nguyen, left, and John Reed, founders of Daily Dose Hospitality, host Taste of Irvine this month.

Irvine is among Orange County’s largest cities with a population that exceeds 300,000. Within the sprawling city are a multitude of cultures and tastes, which serve as the inspiration behind the upcoming food festival, Taste of Irvine.

Hosted by Daily Dose Hospitality, founded by John Reed and Leslie Nguyen, the culinary event returns to Irvine for its second year on April 16 at the Park at Lakeshore, offering bites and sips from the city’s best restaurants and vendors.

Daily Dose Hospitality includes Irvine restaurants like Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and TEN Sushi + Cocktail in its portfolio, along with and Baba G Mediterranean in the city of Orange.

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Taste of Irvine of presents bites and sips from the city’s culinary scene. (Wales Communications)

“Irvine has an incredible food scene and so much culinary talent,” said Nguyen. “At Bosscat Kitchen we’ve been amazed at our neighboring restaurants and chefs and their creativity.”

Nguyen conceived “Taste of Irvine” last year as a way to bring the city’s food scene together while showcasing offerings to foodies who live beyond Irvine’s ZIP codes.

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“This is now the second year we’re inviting foodies from all over O.C, L.A. and S.D. to experience Irvine in one place, at one large event with unlimited food and drink,” Nguyen said.

Two ticket options are available this year, with VIP ticket entry beginning at 5 p.m., and general admission at 6 p.m., for a night of unlimited tastings of food, beer, wine, and cocktails, accompanied by live music. Additionally, VIP ticket holders will go home with an exclusive gift bag filled with swag and gift cards to Daily Dose Hospitality restaurants.

Daily Dose Hospitality presents Taste of Irvine with bites and sips from beverage partners like Patrón Tequila, Ilegal Mezcal, Jack Daniel’s and more. (Wales Communications)

Confirmed beverage partners for this year’s event include Patrón Tequila, Grey Goose, Ilegal Mezcal, Jack Daniel’s, Ford’s Gin, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Lalo Tequila.

The list of food vendors is still being curated, Nguyen said, but 2025’s inaugural event welcomed such Irvine restaurants as Warehouse 72, Herb & Ranch, Miss Mini Donuts, Pandor, Puesto, Postino and Goldfinch. Of course, Daily Dose restaurants, Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and TEN Sushi will be participating too.

Nguyen said she looks forward to continuing the tradition of giving Irvine’s culinary offerings an opportunity to enjoy the spotlight.

“We look forward to continuing to shine a light on the incredible food scene in Irvine,” she said.

“Taste of Irvine” takes place at the Park at Lakeshore in Irvine on April 16. (Wales Communications)

Taste of Irvine takes place on April 16 at the Park at Lakeshore at 18101 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. VIP tickets are priced at $95 and general admission tickets are priced at $65. For details visit eventbrite.com /e/taste-of-irvine-2026-tickets.