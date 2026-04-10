Firefighters become horse whisperers at San Juan Capistrano training program

Firefighter Aaron Creager places improvised reins onto Easy Monday during an Orange County Fire Authority training session at the Shea Center for Therapeutic Riding in San Juan Capistrano.

About 30 Firefighters took the reins this past week in a unique training program in San Juan Capistrano focused on the rescue of horses and other large animals.

The five-day program is held annually at the Shea Center for Therapeutic Riding in partnership with the Orange County Fire Authority. It teaches emergency responders how to calm and lead horses so they can avoid getting injured by the 1,000-pound animals and effectively guide them out of dangerous situations.

Firefighters Monday lead horses through the San Joaquin Hills during an OCFA training session at the Shea Center for Therapeutic Riding in San Juan Capistrano. (Eric Licas)

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“It’s one of the most dangerous calls we run, because we are around a large animal that is scared and that is a prey animal,” OCFA Battalion Chief Danny Goodwin said. “So it’s fight or flight.”

At least 11 out of the 23 cities the OFCA serves have horse-riding communities, Goodwin said. Each year, the agency handles roughly five to 10 calls involving large animals, Firefighter Matthew Petro said.

Staff at the Shea Center for Therapeutic Riding in San Juan Capistrano teach firefighters how to put a bridle on a horse during a training session. (Eric Licas)

“Everyone thinks about San Juan, they think about Yorba Linda,” Goodwin said. “But we have the city of Stanton, [which] has horses. Santa Ana has horses. Cypress, the thing about Cypress is that’s where the race track is. We have so may different areas within the County of Orange that have equestrian facilities.”

Goodwin grew up riding and helped start the training program in 2021, after one of the Shea Center’s horses, Choco, fell down a ravine and had to be airlifted to a veterinarian. The battalion chief led that rescue and realized many of his colleagues had likely never encountered a horse in person before.

Firefighters lead horses through the San Joaquin Hills during an Orange County Fire Authority training session at the Shea Center for Therapeutic Riding in San Juan Capistrano Monday. (Eric Licas)

Previously, OCFA crews practiced how to strap a horse to a helicopter using plastic dummies in place of live animals capable of reacting to, or even resisting, their efforts. On Monday, firefighters learned how to read equine body language, safely approach them and gently but firmly guide them by the reins. Crews spent the day nudging horses down a winding trail through the San Joaquin Hills, brushing their coats and getting to know the animals’ mannerisms.

Crews from the city of Orange, Norco and Huntington Beach also participated in the OCFA training session. The program is the only one of its kind in the country, according to the nonprofit’s chief executive, Dana Butler-Moburg.

“Equine-assisted service industry centers across the U.S. are really uniquely positioned to do this kind of work,” she said. “Our horses tend to be very gentle. They tend to be very patient. And so it gives the firefighter an opportunity to work with horses that are not in an emergency situation.”

The program run by the OCFA and the Shea Center has led to real results in the field, according to Jaqueline E. Johnson, doctor of veterinary medicine for Equine Veterinary Associates, which assisted with the training. Since it started, she has worked on rescues with numerous firefighters who have benefited from what they learned.

Firefighters lead horses through the San Joaquin Hills during an Orange County Fire Authority training session Monday. (Eric Licas)

“They’ve gotten so much better, so much smoother because the firefighters are like, ‘Oh, I know how to be around horses,’” Johnson said, “... and have learned to have a relationship with veterinarians.”

Butler-Moburg said she would like to see more agencies take part in the training sessions and encouraged other equine facilities to use the Shea Center as an example to design their own programs.

