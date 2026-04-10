Traditional Japanese restaurant to open at Costa Mesa’s SOCO & the OC Mix

Hassun’s executive chef Susumu Ii brings over 45 years of restaurant experience to his new role.

South Coast Collection in Costa Mesa will welcome a new sushi and izakaya-style restaurant next month.

Hassun, a traditional Japanese restaurant will open in the space formerly occupied by Shuck Oyster Bar inside the OC Mix, the culinary and retail collective positioned within the center.

Named for a style of Japanese dining that includes “a little bit of everything,” the concept will focus on high-quality sushi and seasonal small plates.

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Owner Satomi Kawamura said in a news release that she chose the name to signify the “elegant assortment of delicacies” the restaurant will present.

Traditional Japanese restaurant, Hassun, will open at South Coast Collection in May. (Courtesy of Hassun)

“Guests can expect an intimate and refined atmosphere that feels both authentic and welcoming,” Kawamura said.

Executive chef Susumu Ii will head up the kitchen at Hassun, bringing nearly 45 years’ of restaurant experience to his role. Ii is a master sushi chef who gained an Orange County following when he opened Michelin-recognized Sushi Ii in Newport Beach in 2020.

“Chef Ii enjoys overwhelming support from his customers based on his ability to take the freshest fish of the day and transform it into exceptional sushi, offering an omakase style that has become his signature,” Kawamura said.

Hassun will join several existing food concepts at South Coast Collection (SOCO) and the OC Mix, including Arc Food and Libations, Butcher’s House, Moulin, Il Girasole and Portola Coffee.

“This addition further strengthens The OC Mix’s fusion of culinary and specialty concepts,” said Kristina O’Keefe, senior vice president of retail operations at Continental Realty Corporation, in a statement. “With each new addition, the OC Mix continues to evolve, offering something new for guests to discover each time they return.”

SOCO and The OC Mix are located at 3303-3323 Hyland Ave., Costa Mesa. For a directory of retailers and restaurants, visit socoandtheocmix.com