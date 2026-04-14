‘Napa in Newport’ raises $1.6 million for CureDuchenne

Stan and Mari Frome raise an auction paddle at the 12th annual Napa in Newport event, benefiting CureDuchenne.

The 12th annual Napa in Newport event held last month raised $1.6 million for the research and improved care of those living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Hosted by national nonprofit CureDuchenne at the Pendry in Newport Beach, the fundraising expanded to a full weekend this year for the first time.

“Napa in Newport was an extraordinary celebration of Napa Valley’s finest wines and the incredible generosity of our community,” said Debra Miller, founder and chief executive officer of CureDuchenne, in a statement. “This event raised critical funds to advance research, expand patient care and bring a cure to thousands living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.”

From left, Paul Miller, Hawken Miller, Debra Miller at CureDuchenne’s Napa in Newport

event. (Courtesy of CureDuchenne)

Advertisement

CureDuchenne was founded in 2003 by Miller and her husband, Paul, when their son Hawken, was diagnosed with the disorder. Duchenne affects about one in 5,000 male births. The first Napa Wine series event was held in Newport Beach in 2015, and has become a signature Orange County ever since. The dollars raised over this year’s three-day event bring Napa in Newport’s total fundraising to more than $14 million since its inception.

CureDuchenne partnered with Vintner Chair Peter Michael Winery for the event, which included two intimate vintner dinners hosted by Peter Michael Winery and Simon Family Estate, a signature black-tie gala and a multi-course dinner by Chef Colin Bedford, executive chef at the Beverly Wilshire. The weekend also featured a performance by 13-year-old singer and pianist Dillion Le, who is living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Napa in Newport raised $1.6 million CureDuchenne (Shawn Parkin)

CureDuchenne also announced details for next year’s event. The 13th annual Napa in Newport will be held March 21 to 24, 2027 and will be chaired by 2025 Winemaker of the Year, Jesse Katz. The featured chef will be Dustin Valette, chef and owner of Valette, The Matheson, Roof 106 and Valette Wines.

“We’re already looking ahead to 2027, where we plan to create an even more one-of-a-kind weekend filled with rare wines, unforgettable culinary experiences, and memorable moments for our guests,” Miller said.

A waiting list for Napa in Newport 2027 is now available at NapaInNewport.org.