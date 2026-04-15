Pop-up art gallery “Class C” rolls into Irvine Barclay Theater plaza

Artist Ruben Ochoa presents his “CLASS: C,” pop-up gallery created in his family Chevy cargo van, in front of the Irvine Barclay Theater at UC Irvine.

When artist Ruben Ochoa was a young grad student at UC Irvine in the early 2000s, he spent much of his time commuting between home, work and campus. The daily journey didn’t leave enough time to show art, much less make it.

So Ochoa converted a Chevy van into a studio and mobile art gallery. The van allowed him to take his art out on the road with him, inspired in part, by his Mexican immigrant parents who pioneered a mobile tortilla delivery service out of the van in the 1970s.

Artist Ruben Ochoa presents his “CLASS: C,” pop-up gallery created in his family Chevy cargo van, in front of the Irvine Barclay Theater at UCI on Monday (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

Advertisement

This week, the van rolls back to the Irvine campus for “Class C,” a pop-up art gallery featuring the work of artists educated or enrolled at the university on view through April 18 at the Irvine Barclay Theater plaza. The activation is presented in conjunction with “Breakdown/Breakthrough: Art and Infrastructure” at UC Irvine Langson Museum interim gallery in Irvine, which is centered around a recent acquisition of Ochoa’s photos.

On April 13, the activation debuted with live music and complimentary bean and cheese burritos, a call back to the Mexican food Ochoa’s parents originally served out of the van.

Ruben Ochoa mobile gallery “CLASS: C,” with white walls and track lighting, parked at the Irvine Barclay Theater at UCI. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

The front seat of the van is made to resemble an unassuming office, with an office chair installed for a passenger seat, vertical blinds over the windows and commercial industrial ceiling tiles lining the top. The main interior of the van is all white with track lighting, like a traditional gallery space. Inside, works by three featured artists, Sean Duffy, Beatrice von Rague Schleyer and André Woodward, are on display.

“This exhibition is focused on artists who are all UCI affiliated and therefore, thinking through these questions of infrastructure as they relate to Orange County, in particular in the experience of commuting from L.A. to Irvine, ” said Michaëla Mohrmann, assistant curator of UC Irvine Langson Museum.

Artist Ruben Ochoa presents his “CLASS: C,” pop-up gallery created in his family Chevy cargo van, in front of the Irvine Barclay Theater at UCI on Monday. Ochoa, who transformed his family’s Chevy van into a mobile studio and exhibition space while a student at UC Irvine. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

Schleyer, for example, is a current MFA student who commutes to campus from the Los Angeles area. Her two black-and-white photographs, titled “Survivor One” and “Survivor Two,” depict cars with light, fender bender damage.

“Part of my visual interest in these as subjects is they do kind of denaturalize the relationship between the body and the car itself,” Schleyer said. “While we might think of the car’s exterior as a form of armor for our own bodies that are being transported, these works are meant to have attention to a level of visual seduction and also show the destruction that is inherent in using your car as your primary mode of transportation.”

Mohrmann notes that while the work is showing us mild wreckage, Schleyer has handled the subjects with great care.

“There is a velvetiness, she uses these toners to bring out warm or cool tones, depending on the image,” said Mohrmann. “There is a sort of sensuality to the prints and there is a contrast between care and destruction that is happening there.”

“The underlying project inside these picture is to inspire the call for a more robust system of public transportation,” said Schleyer.

Mohrmann and Ochoa will dive deeper into the ways Southern California’s built environment shapes our movement, visibility and sense of belonging on Saturday, April 18, with an artist talk at 2 p.m. at UC Irvine Langson Orange County of Museum of Art in Costa Mesa.

Former student and artist Ruben Ochoa presents his “CLASS: C,” pop-up gallery created in his family Chevy cargo van, in front of the Irvine Barclay Theater at UCI on Monday. (Don Leach/Daily Pilot)

“Class C’ will be on display at the UC Irvine campus until then, inspiring student and faculty to make a quick pit stop at the mobile gallery before commuting to their next destination.

Ochoa said he was proud to see the van come out of retirement to support UCI artists, who draw inspiration from the same environment he did.

“All of us are exploring infrastructure, space, Southern California aesthetics and car culture,” said Ochoa. “ I feel honored to be here and it’s great to be back on campus.”

“Class C” is on view now at Irvine Barclay Theater plaza at 242 Campus Drive in Irvine through April 18. Artist Talk with UC Irvine Alum Ruben Ochoa is on April 18 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at UC Irvine Langson Orange County of Museum of Art at 3333 Avenue of the Arts in Costa Mesa. For details, go to ocma.art

